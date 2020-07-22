Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:02 PM
6 Apartments For Rent Near KSC
Last updated July 22 at 06:34 PM
$
7 Units Available
Princeton Arbors
121 Meadow Rd, Keene, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
964 sqft
Tree-filled acreage and manicured lawns, modern garden style apartment buildings and beautifully appointed apartment homes are what you'll find at Princeton Arbors apartments in Keene, New Hampshire.
Last updated July 22 at 06:17 PM
$
4 Units Available
Princeton at Mill Pond
24 Monadnock Hwy, Keene, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
660 sqft
Princeton at Mill Pond is a professionally managed and beautifully maintained apartment community in Keene NH near the Swanzey line! Situated on fourteen beautiful acres of naturally wooded land yet convenient to downtown, highways and shopping,
Last updated July 22 at 06:26 PM
$
5 Units Available
Princeton Westwood
4-52 Summit Rd, Keene, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,295
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
740 sqft
Our Westwood apartments in Keene, NH have Tree-filled acreage and manicured lawns, Traditional Colonial architecture and beautifully appointed apartment homes. Our apartment communities give residents a neighborhood to call home.
Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
222 West Street
222 West St, Keene, NH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
876 sqft
“$500 security deposit with your good credit on all one and two bedroom apartments.
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
166 Church Street - 1
166 Church St, Keene, NH
1 Bedroom
$700
880 sqft
Cute 1 bedroom apartment located 5 minute walk from Keene. Comes with Washer/Dryer, Lawn Care, Plowing and Trash. NO SMOKING, NO PETS
Last updated July 22 at 09:27 PM
1 Unit Available
4 Summit Road
4 Summit Road, Keene, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
660 sqft
