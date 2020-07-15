/
Amherst College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:51 AM
6 Apartments For Rent Near Amherst College
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
5 Units Available
Rolling Green
1A Rolling Green Dr, South Amherst, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from the park area. On-site amenities include a beautiful pool, playground area, basketball court and gym. Dog- and cat-friendly. Units feature walk-in closets, updated appliances and spacious floor plans.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 14 at 06:55 PM
1 Unit Available
Aspen Chase
615 Main Street, Amherst Center, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
650 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. At Aspen Chase Apartments in Amherst, MA we offer one, two, three and four bedroom floor plans.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
1 Unit Available
Hawkins Meadow
370 Northampton Rd, Amherst Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
WELCOME HOME Welcome to Hawkins Meadow, a residential community featuring one and two bedroom apartments in Amherst, MA.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
70 University Drive - 301
70 University Dr, Hampshire County, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
696 sqft
Our newly designed units come with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, keyfob (keyless entry), high speed wifi included, and washer and dryer in units.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
70 University Drive - 308
70 University Dr, Amherst Center, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
752 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our newly designed units come with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, keyfob (keyless entry), high speed wifi included, and washer and dryer in units.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
986 Southeast Street - 1, Apt. A
986 S East St, South Amherst, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
1950 sqft
Available September, 2020 5 Bedroom/1 Bath - Farm house on Amherst south common. 3.5 miles to UMASS There is a Finder's Fee for this listing. Call Real Estate Agent for viewing appt. 413-549-1398 Great old farm house on Amherst South Common. 3.
