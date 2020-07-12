/
northwest omaha
162 Apartments for rent in Northwest Omaha, Omaha, NE
Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
27 Units Available
Legacy Crossing
10535 Ellison Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$736
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$982
1330 sqft
Just minutes from I-680. Recently renovated to include more storage, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and a patio or balcony. On-site, residents can use the pool, tennis court, 24-hour gym and clubhouse. Garages available. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
10 Units Available
Club at Highland Park Apartments
11402 Evans St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$715
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
1075 sqft
Community features a 24-hour business center, fitness center, garage and playground area. Luxury apartments feature central heating and air, dishwashers, large closets, and private patio/balconies.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
44 Units Available
Whispering Hills
2510 N 109th Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$886
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
1193 sqft
The best way to enjoy life in Omaha, NE, is from a vibrant community that replicates the indulgent atmosphere of a five-star resort. Whispering Hills Apartments offers that, and much more.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
14 Units Available
Fox Valley
3920 N 104th Ct, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$675
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
794 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable and spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments with fireplace and patio. The pet-friendly complex has a pool and BBQ area, while there are many parks and golf courses nearby. Downtown Omaha is a short drive away.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
11 Units Available
Maple View
3625 N 104th Ave, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$655
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$735
825 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, just off I-680. Units feature fireplace, dishwasher, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Residents enjoy a community with 24-hour maintenance, playground, garage, hot tub, and more.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4403 N 62nd St 46
4403 North 62nd Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
850 sqft
Benson crest apartments - Property Id: 309398 Renovated two bedroom apartment for rent Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/309398 Property Id 309398 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5889930)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Benson Crest
4438 North 61st Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$650
650 sqft
Benson Crest Apartment - Property Id: 314482 Beautiful renovated one bedroom apartment Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/314482 Property Id 314482 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5910520)
Results within 1 mile of Northwest Omaha
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2727 N 65th St 4
2727 North 65th Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$575
1 Bed 1 Bath Unit - Property Id: 156320 Move-in special $500 first month rent. Come see these, one of a kind, three-story remodeled townhouse apartments close to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
1 Unit Available
5141 Raven Oaks Cir
5141 Raven Oaks Circle, Omaha, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1372 sqft
Freshly remodeled condo in Raven Oaks. New flooring, fixtures, paint, and updated finishings. Don't miss out on this property!
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
7229 Ames Cir
7229 Ames Circle, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1200 sqft
UPDATED Townhouse - Property Id: 270022 Come see these, one of a kind, three-story remodeled townhouse apartments close to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.
Results within 5 miles of Northwest Omaha
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
19 Units Available
Lionshead Apartments
1414 N 108th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$660
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
969 sqft
Great location close to I-680, West Dodge Road and Maple Street. Community boasts a 24-hour mega fitness center, swimming pool and private movie theater. Units have fireplaces and washer/dryer connections.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
26 Units Available
Embassy Park Apartments
9045 Burt St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$825
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1034 sqft
Luxury apartments in an elevator building close to I-680, Westroads Mall and restaurants. Underground parking garage, 24-hour gym and tennis court. Units feature huge walk-in closets and laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
Kensington Woods
1323 N 108th St, Omaha, NE
Studio
$660
428 sqft
1 Bedroom
$670
569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
718 sqft
Roomy studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments with controlled access entry. Community features new fitness equipment, swimming pool and dog park. Located close to Blondo and Dodge Streets and I-80.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
West Farnam Apartments
3817 Dewey Avenue, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,100
850 sqft
3817 Dewey Ave - 9 Available 10/09/20 Charming 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Blackstone - Enjoy this charming boutique apartment in the historical West Farnam building.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
3 Units Available
Himebaugh Apartments
1011 S 30th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$800
650 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Himebaugh Apartments in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
4 Units Available
The Triangle
720 South 30th Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$950
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Triangle in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
7 Units Available
Beacon Hill Apartments
9315 Maplewood Blvd, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$735
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
1116 sqft
The Beacon Hill Apartments offer studio, one, and two bedroom apartments in Omaha, Nebraska.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
10 Units Available
Maple Ridge Apartments
11118 Cottonwood Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$845
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,055
1265 sqft
The Maple Ridge Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Omaha, NE.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Bristol Square Apartments
3110 N 97th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$765
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1599 sqft
Large living spaces with private patio/balcony, fireplaces, extra storage space and washer/dryer hookup. Community has a 24-hour gym, courtyard, clubhouse and swimming pool. Located close to I-680 and Westroads Mall.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
20 Units Available
The Vanderbilt Apartments
11233 Decatur Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$665
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
1044 sqft
Five spacious floor plans available. Community is on a lush green property with a 20,000 square foot fitness center. Racquetball, basketball and tennis and volleyball court.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
4 Units Available
Dewey 3700 Apartments
3817 Dewey Avenue, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,050
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3625 Dewey Ave - 304 Available 05/08/20 Dewey 3700 (Blackstone District) - Conveniently situated in the heart of the trendy Blackstone district, Dewey 3700 provides the perfect blend of luxury and functionality! All our apartment homes have high end
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
14 Units Available
Midtown Crossing
233 S 33rd Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,105
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1173 sqft
In the heart of downtown Omaha. This pet-friendly community offers full concierge services, on-site security, on-site recycling, a free gym membership and a large green space. Upscale interior amenities and lots of storage.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
7 Units Available
Terrace Garden Townhomes
10100 Grand Plz, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1217 sqft
Luxury community has professional on-site management, a swimming pool, BBQ grills, and a dining area and playground. Units feature ceiling fans, a full basement, private patio/balconies and washer/dryer.
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
3 Units Available
Lancaster Flats
2556 Marcy Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$850
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1200 sqft
Located Downtown in the historic Columbus Park area between the Old Market and Midtown Omaha. Rent plus utilities: you'll only need an OPPD account; gas, water and business class internet are billed to your account monthly for your convenience.