Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:41 PM

162 Apartments for rent in Northwest Omaha, Omaha, NE

Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
27 Units Available
Legacy Crossing
10535 Ellison Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$736
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$982
1330 sqft
Just minutes from I-680. Recently renovated to include more storage, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and a patio or balcony. On-site, residents can use the pool, tennis court, 24-hour gym and clubhouse. Garages available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
10 Units Available
Club at Highland Park Apartments
11402 Evans St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$715
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
1075 sqft
Community features a 24-hour business center, fitness center, garage and playground area. Luxury apartments feature central heating and air, dishwashers, large closets, and private patio/balconies.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
44 Units Available
Whispering Hills
2510 N 109th Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$886
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
1193 sqft
The best way to enjoy life in Omaha, NE, is from a vibrant community that replicates the indulgent atmosphere of a five-star resort. Whispering Hills Apartments offers that, and much more.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
14 Units Available
Fox Valley
3920 N 104th Ct, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$675
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
794 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable and spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments with fireplace and patio. The pet-friendly complex has a pool and BBQ area, while there are many parks and golf courses nearby. Downtown Omaha is a short drive away.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
11 Units Available
Maple View
3625 N 104th Ave, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$655
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$735
825 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, just off I-680. Units feature fireplace, dishwasher, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Residents enjoy a community with 24-hour maintenance, playground, garage, hot tub, and more.

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4403 N 62nd St 46
4403 North 62nd Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
850 sqft
Benson crest apartments - Property Id: 309398 Renovated two bedroom apartment for rent Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/309398 Property Id 309398 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5889930)

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Benson Crest
4438 North 61st Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$650
650 sqft
Benson Crest Apartment - Property Id: 314482 Beautiful renovated one bedroom apartment Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/314482 Property Id 314482 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5910520)
Results within 1 mile of Northwest Omaha

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2727 N 65th St 4
2727 North 65th Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$575
1 Bed 1 Bath Unit - Property Id: 156320 Move-in special $500 first month rent. Come see these, one of a kind, three-story remodeled townhouse apartments close to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
1 Unit Available
5141 Raven Oaks Cir
5141 Raven Oaks Circle, Omaha, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1372 sqft
Freshly remodeled condo in Raven Oaks. New flooring, fixtures, paint, and updated finishings. Don't miss out on this property!

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
7229 Ames Cir
7229 Ames Circle, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1200 sqft
UPDATED Townhouse - Property Id: 270022 Come see these, one of a kind, three-story remodeled townhouse apartments close to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.
Results within 5 miles of Northwest Omaha
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
19 Units Available
Lionshead Apartments
1414 N 108th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$660
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
969 sqft
Great location close to I-680, West Dodge Road and Maple Street. Community boasts a 24-hour mega fitness center, swimming pool and private movie theater. Units have fireplaces and washer/dryer connections.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
26 Units Available
Embassy Park Apartments
9045 Burt St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$825
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1034 sqft
Luxury apartments in an elevator building close to I-680, Westroads Mall and restaurants. Underground parking garage, 24-hour gym and tennis court. Units feature huge walk-in closets and laundry.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
15 Units Available
Kensington Woods
1323 N 108th St, Omaha, NE
Studio
$660
428 sqft
1 Bedroom
$670
569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
718 sqft
Roomy studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments with controlled access entry. Community features new fitness equipment, swimming pool and dog park. Located close to Blondo and Dodge Streets and I-80.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
West Farnam Apartments
3817 Dewey Avenue, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,100
850 sqft
3817 Dewey Ave - 9 Available 10/09/20 Charming 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Blackstone - Enjoy this charming boutique apartment in the historical West Farnam building.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
3 Units Available
Himebaugh Apartments
1011 S 30th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$800
650 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Himebaugh Apartments in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
4 Units Available
The Triangle
720 South 30th Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$950
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Triangle in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
7 Units Available
Beacon Hill Apartments
9315 Maplewood Blvd, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$735
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
1116 sqft
The Beacon Hill Apartments offer studio, one, and two bedroom apartments in Omaha, Nebraska.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
10 Units Available
Maple Ridge Apartments
11118 Cottonwood Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$845
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,055
1265 sqft
The Maple Ridge Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Omaha, NE.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
11 Units Available
Bristol Square Apartments
3110 N 97th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$765
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1599 sqft
Large living spaces with private patio/balcony, fireplaces, extra storage space and washer/dryer hookup. Community has a 24-hour gym, courtyard, clubhouse and swimming pool. Located close to I-680 and Westroads Mall.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
20 Units Available
The Vanderbilt Apartments
11233 Decatur Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$665
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
1044 sqft
Five spacious floor plans available. Community is on a lush green property with a 20,000 square foot fitness center. Racquetball, basketball and tennis and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
4 Units Available
Dewey 3700 Apartments
3817 Dewey Avenue, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,050
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3625 Dewey Ave - 304 Available 05/08/20 Dewey 3700 (Blackstone District) - Conveniently situated in the heart of the trendy Blackstone district, Dewey 3700 provides the perfect blend of luxury and functionality! All our apartment homes have high end
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
14 Units Available
Midtown Crossing
233 S 33rd Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,105
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1173 sqft
In the heart of downtown Omaha. This pet-friendly community offers full concierge services, on-site security, on-site recycling, a free gym membership and a large green space. Upscale interior amenities and lots of storage.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
7 Units Available
Terrace Garden Townhomes
10100 Grand Plz, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1217 sqft
Luxury community has professional on-site management, a swimming pool, BBQ grills, and a dining area and playground. Units feature ceiling fans, a full basement, private patio/balconies and washer/dryer.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
3 Units Available
Lancaster Flats
2556 Marcy Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$850
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1200 sqft
Located Downtown in the historic Columbus Park area between the Old Market and Midtown Omaha. Rent plus utilities: you'll only need an OPPD account; gas, water and business class internet are billed to your account monthly for your convenience.

