All apartments in Omaha
Find more places like Whispering Hills.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Omaha, NE
/
Whispering Hills
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:57 AM

Whispering Hills

2510 N 109th Plz · (402) 527-1383
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Omaha
See all
Northwest Omaha
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

2510 N 109th Plz, Omaha, NE 68164
Northwest Omaha

Price and availability

VERIFIED 23 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 06-105 · Avail. Jul 24

$886

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 784 sqft

Unit 04-207 · Avail. Sep 7

$886

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 784 sqft

Unit 03-305 · Avail. Sep 7

$886

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 784 sqft

See 20+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10-206 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,221

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1259 sqft

Unit 03-208 · Avail. now

$1,221

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1259 sqft

Unit 05-201 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,224

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1259 sqft

See 18+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Whispering Hills.

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
furnished
w/d hookup
bathtub
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
package receiving
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
carport
coffee bar
dog park
google fiber
guest parking
hot tub
lobby
media room
online portal
pool table
tennis court
The best way to enjoy life in Omaha, NE, is from a vibrant community that replicates the indulgent atmosphere of a five-star resort. Whispering Hills Apartments offers that, and much more. From the ultra-spacious one and two-bedroom floor plans to the exceptional amenities, every feature of our West Omaha apartments is designed to take your comfort to the next level.

Your unique experience here starts when you first arrive. Two swimming pools with outdoor kitchen areas provide a place to relax and recharge, while the indoor basketball court and the outdoor sand volleyball court add a touch of excitement to your day. There is not one, but two fitness centers to help you lead an active lifestyle, as well as a business center for those focusing on their careers. To top it all, we offer detached garages, a secure package receiving room, and Cox Internet service.

The lavishly appointed apartments will win you over instantly with their upscale details. High ceilings, hardwood floors, and c

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 1
rent: $25/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot. Garage lot. Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Whispering Hills have any available units?
Whispering Hills has 44 units available starting at $886 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does Whispering Hills have?
Some of Whispering Hills's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Whispering Hills currently offering any rent specials?
Whispering Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Whispering Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, Whispering Hills is pet friendly.
Does Whispering Hills offer parking?
Yes, Whispering Hills offers parking.
Does Whispering Hills have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Whispering Hills offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Whispering Hills have a pool?
Yes, Whispering Hills has a pool.
Does Whispering Hills have accessible units?
No, Whispering Hills does not have accessible units.
Does Whispering Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Whispering Hills has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Whispering Hills?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Breckenridge Apartments
15950 Wright Plz
Omaha, NE 68130
Apple Creek
14010 Dorcas Plz
Omaha, NE 68144
Greenfield
15909 W Dodge Rd
Omaha, NE 68118
Viewhouse
1111 North 27th Street
Omaha, NE 68131
Midtown Crossing
233 S 33rd Street
Omaha, NE 68131
Bristol Square Apartments
3110 N 97th St
Omaha, NE 68134
1501 Jackson
1501 Jackson St
Omaha, NE 68102
Sycamore Apartments
1042 S 30th Ave
Omaha, NE 68105

Similar Pages

Omaha 1 BedroomsOmaha 2 Bedrooms
Omaha Apartments with ParkingOmaha Pet Friendly Places
Omaha Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lincoln, NEBellevue, NECouncil Bluffs, IA
La Vista, NEPapillion, NEFremont, NE
Gretna, NEBlair, NEPlattsmouth, NE

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest OmahaMaple VillageAksarben Elmwood Park
Columbus ParkOld MarketWestgate
Downtown OmahaBlackstone

Apartments Near Colleges

Clarkson CollegeCreighton University
Nebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied HealthUniversity of Nebraska at Omaha
University of Nebraska Medical Center
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity