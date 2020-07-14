Lease Length: 12, 18 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: $200-1 Months Rent (based on credit)
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $8/month
Pets Allowed: dogs
deposit: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25 per dog
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 60lbs
Parking Details: Open lot, one parking pass per unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.