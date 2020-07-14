All apartments in Omaha
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:55 AM

Viewhouse

1111 North 27th Street · (402) 316-3789
Location

1111 North 27th Street, Omaha, NE 68131

Price and availability

VERIFIED 13 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2563 Nicholas Court A · Avail. Sep 15

$755

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2603 Irving Court F · Avail. Sep 30

$755

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1042 sqft

Unit 2617 Izard Court E · Avail. Aug 31

$755

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1042 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Viewhouse.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
furnished
bathtub
cable included
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
dogs allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
cats allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
internet access
online portal

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12, 18 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: $200-1 Months Rent (based on credit)
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $8/month
Pets Allowed: dogs
Dogs
deposit: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25 per dog
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 60lbs
Parking Details: Open lot, one parking pass per unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Viewhouse have any available units?
Viewhouse has 3 units available starting at $755 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does Viewhouse have?
Some of Viewhouse's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Viewhouse currently offering any rent specials?
Viewhouse is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Viewhouse pet-friendly?
Yes, Viewhouse is pet friendly.
Does Viewhouse offer parking?
Yes, Viewhouse offers parking.
Does Viewhouse have units with washers and dryers?
No, Viewhouse does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Viewhouse have a pool?
Yes, Viewhouse has a pool.
Does Viewhouse have accessible units?
Yes, Viewhouse has accessible units.
Does Viewhouse have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Viewhouse has units with dishwashers.
