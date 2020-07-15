Cornerstone

Lease Length: 6-24 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet, Trash
Deposit: $600
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Pet Interview Required
Parking Details: Climate-Controlled Parking Garage: $115 per vehicle.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.