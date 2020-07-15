All apartments in Omaha
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:56 AM

Cornerstone

1105 Harney Street · (402) 922-8098
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1105 Harney Street, Omaha, NE 68102
Old Market

Price and availability

VERIFIED 17 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1105 Harney Street - 411 · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1250 sqft

Unit 1105 Harney Street - 211 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1250 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1105 Harney Street - 410 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1374 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cornerstone.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
garage
Unit Amenities
furnished
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
accessible
elevator
garage
bbq/grill
concierge
internet access

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet, Trash
Deposit: $600
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Pet Interview Required
Parking Details: Climate-Controlled Parking Garage: $115 per vehicle.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cornerstone have any available units?
Cornerstone has 3 units available starting at $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does Cornerstone have?
Some of Cornerstone's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cornerstone currently offering any rent specials?
Cornerstone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cornerstone pet-friendly?
Yes, Cornerstone is pet friendly.
Does Cornerstone offer parking?
Yes, Cornerstone offers parking.
Does Cornerstone have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cornerstone offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cornerstone have a pool?
No, Cornerstone does not have a pool.
Does Cornerstone have accessible units?
Yes, Cornerstone has accessible units.
Does Cornerstone have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cornerstone has units with dishwashers.
