1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:29 PM
77 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Council Bluffs, IA
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
The West End
12 Units Available
River Park by Broadmoor
20 S 41st St, Council Bluffs, IA
1 Bedroom
$915
749 sqft
River Park offers downtown living without the hassle. River Park Apartments puts you minutes from downtown Omaha and Creighton University. Within the gated community, you can live in any of our spacious studio, one, or two bedroom apartments.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated May 13 at 09:08pm
Madison Avenue
Contact for Availability
Greenbriar
1400 Franklin Ave, Council Bluffs, IA
1 Bedroom
$615
720 sqft
Consider living at Greenbriar Apartments in Council Bluffs. This apartment community is located in Council Bluffs on Franklin Ave in the 51503 area. Schedule a time to see the available floorplan options.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
The West End
1 Unit Available
221 North 30th Street - #4
221 North 30th Street, Council Bluffs, IA
1 Bedroom
$650
600 sqft
One bedroom, one bath, fully updated. Top floor unit available. No Smoking. Pet Friendly. $650.00 / month - rent $35.00 / month - utility fee: Water, Trash, and Sewer. $10.00 / month - lawn care, snow removal, and property upkeep $695.
Results within 1 mile of Council Bluffs
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Old Market
5 Units Available
Cornerstone
1105 Harney Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,250
924 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cornerstone in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Old Market
5 Units Available
Harney Street Apartments
1115 Harney Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$775
550 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Harney Street Apartments in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Omaha
43 Units Available
Capitol District Apartments
225 N 12th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$999
692 sqft
Just a few minutes from I-480 and the university. Within a walkable downtown community. Community amenities include a private garage for parking, dog park, city lounge and city deck. Apartments are available furnished.
Verified
1 of 95
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Old Market
35 Units Available
Old Market Lofts
1011 Jones St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$910
715 sqft
A vintage-style community located in the downtown area. On-site amenities include a sky lounge and rooftop pool with a hot tub. Apartments feature private balconies or patios, large closets and appliances packages.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:58pm
Heartland Park of America
19 Units Available
Greenhouse
900 Farnam St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$895
674 sqft
Welcome to The Greenhouse, the premier apartments in Omaha, Nebraska! Our apartment community features a selection of contemporary homes set within a historic address in the heart of Downtown Omaha.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Bellevue Boulevard West
7 Units Available
Britain Towne
2103 Fraser Ct, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$730
663 sqft
Britain Towne offers everything you deserve in your next home. We are located in the city of Bellevue and are just minutes from downtown Omaha. Britain Towne offers easy access to the freeway, shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated June 11 at 02:14pm
North Downtown
9 Units Available
1415 At The Yard
1415 Cuming Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,207
757 sqft
A luxury community near downtown Omaha in the Stadium District. This smoke-free community offers a gym, fire pit, business center and guest suite. Pet-friendly. On-site coffee bar. Modern interiors with hardwood floors.
Results within 5 miles of Council Bluffs
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Ford Birthsite
1 Unit Available
Sycamore Apartments
1042 S 30th Ave, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$975
750 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom Apartment in Midtown, Omaha - Enjoy stylish and contemporary living in this beautiful 1 bedroom apartment in Midtown! Featuring a fenced in patio and culinary style kitchen. Also complete with all appliances! (RLNE2899034)
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Nebraska Medical Center
4 Units Available
Blackstone Station
3824 Farnam Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Blackstone Station in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Blackstone
4 Units Available
Blackstone Union
401 South 41st Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,085
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Blackstone Union in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
2 Units Available
Midtown Court
508 S 35th Ave, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$695
350 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Midtown Court in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:46pm
Columbus Park
1 Unit Available
LYNDALE
1052 S 20th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$625
450 sqft
Welcome to the LYNDALE! Located just blocks from the pulsing city life of downtown, come and relax in the comfort and tranquility of our neighborhood community.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Southwest Bellevue
20 Units Available
The Vue
2882 Comstock Plz, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$828
738 sqft
Indulge in a conscience-free life of luxury and comfort at The Vue Apartments, where your dream home is no longer just a fantasy. Each of our apartments in Bellevue, NE, was created with your safety and relaxation in mind.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:20pm
$
Market West
14 Units Available
1501 Jackson
1501 Jackson St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$849
718 sqft
With a prime location in the Old Market neighborhood, 1501 Jackson boasts luxury apartments in Omaha, Nebraska.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Northwest Bellevue
7 Units Available
Southwinds Apartments
4732 Virginia St, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$787
730 sqft
Welcome to Southwinds, your new home! Quiet and friendly community with 1 and 2 bedrooms conveniently located near Bellevue Offutt AFB.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Northwest Bellevue
38 Units Available
The Landings Apartments
10215 Cape Cod Lndg, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$879
710 sqft
Near highways 370 and 75. Easy access to Offutt Air Force Base and the university. On-site dog park, fitness center and resort-style pool. Large closets, efficient appliances and wood-style plank flooring in each home.
Verified
1 of 102
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Fontenelle
20 Units Available
Fontenelle Hills
200 Martin Dr, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$763
764 sqft
Located on 42 acres of wooded land. On-site pool and lots of green space. Near Highway 75. Spacious interiors with modern upgrades and open fireplaces. Balconies and patios available. Fireplaces in some units.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Leavenworth
7 Units Available
The Triangle
720 South 30th Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$895
670 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Triangle in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Blackstone
12 Units Available
Tadousac
418 S 38th Ave, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$700
641 sqft
The Tadousac Apartments were designed by renowned Omaha architects John and Allan McDonald in 1919. Sitting on a small rise of land with its beautifully landscaped courtyard, the Tadousac projects a majestic appearance.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
Columbus Park
3 Units Available
Lancaster Flats
2556 Marcy Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$795
900 sqft
Located Downtown in the historic Columbus Park area between the Old Market and Midtown Omaha. Rent plus utilities: you'll only need an OPPD account; gas, water and business class internet are billed to your account monthly for your convenience.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 06:47pm
78 Units Available
Latitude 41
10712 South 15th Street, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$895
699 sqft
Latitude 41 makes it easy to live life on your terms, whether or not you have a furry friend in the family! We offer a bark park on the premises, making these the most modern and stylish apartments that allow dogs in Bellevue, NE! You’ll love
