1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:37 PM
107 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Papillion, NE
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
41 Units Available
Axis
10532 South 97th Street, Papillion, NE
1 Bedroom
$895
921 sqft
At the end of the day, come home to Axis in Papillion, Nebraska. We’re peacefully tucked away, but with easy access to Downtown Omaha, Papillion Landing, Papio Trail, and local restaurants and boutique shops.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
31 Units Available
The Apartments at Lux 96
1341 West 6th Street, Papillion, NE
1 Bedroom
$925
929 sqft
Luxury living in the heart of Papillion. With spacious apartment homes and high-end finishes, you will finally feel like you are home.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:58pm
East Outlying Papillion
14 Units Available
Titan Springs
2003 Longview St, Papillion, NE
1 Bedroom
$905
709 sqft
What is it about Titan Springs, the premier luxury apartments in Papillion, Nebraska, stand out from the rest? Maybe its our polite and friendly management and maintenance team, or perhaps its our fully-equipped kitchens that are loaded with
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Venue at Werner Park
11951 Ballpark Way, Papillion, NE
1 Bedroom
$999
777 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated May 11 at 02:05pm
East Papillion
2 Units Available
Meridian Club
1214 Applewood Dr, Papillion, NE
1 Bedroom
$865
753 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. At The Meridian Club Apartment Homes, choose a floor plan that best meets your needs. Featuring one, two, and three bedrooms, enjoy the ample space each floor plan provides.
Results within 1 mile of Papillion
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
23 Units Available
Alpine Village Apartments
7100 S 86th St, La Vista, NE
1 Bedroom
$730
612 sqft
Spacious floor plans with full kitchens, tons of storage and 10-foot long private balconies. Community has a 24-hour full fitness center, parking garages and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
4 Units Available
Shadow Ridge Apartments
8500 Granville Pkwy, La Vista, NE
1 Bedroom
$709
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shadow Ridge Apartments in La Vista. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
9 Units Available
Inwood Village
8222 S 87th St, La Vista, NE
1 Bedroom
$660
669 sqft
Well-maintained apartments in a quiet community, close to major local employers. Furnished units have garbage disposals, bathtubs and extra storage. Garage, hot tub and swimming pool. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
6 Units Available
The Inverness Apartments
8220 S 87th St, La Vista, NE
1 Bedroom
$760
664 sqft
Prime La Vista location close to the Offutt Air Force Base and 84th Street restaurants and shopping. Huge living spaces with walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Furnished units available. Community is pet-friendly.
Results within 5 miles of Papillion
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Montclair West
12 Units Available
Apple Creek
14010 Dorcas Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$822
620 sqft
A pet-friendly community located close to downtown and I-80. Features include a dog park, swimming pool and barbecue area. Homes have private entrances, fireplaces and private patios.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Aksarben - Elmwood Park
12 Units Available
Aksarben Village by Broadmoor
2225 S 64th Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,225
816 sqft
Urban Living has been redefined. Broadmoor at Aksarben Village where work meets play, cosmopolitan meets sophistication and luxury meets convenience. You will experience contemporary living that goes beyond your normal apartment.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Southwest Bellevue
20 Units Available
The Vue
2882 Comstock Plz, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$828
738 sqft
Indulge in a conscience-free life of luxury and comfort at The Vue Apartments, where your dream home is no longer just a fantasy. Each of our apartments in Bellevue, NE, was created with your safety and relaxation in mind.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
Thomasville by Broadmoor
5820 S 99th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$795
750 sqft
Thomasville by Broadmoor invites you to live your life with amazing on site amenities, buzzing social life and incredible value.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Mockingbird Hills West
4 Units Available
Enclave by Broadmoor
9910 Q St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$910
726 sqft
Experience distinctively above ordinary apartment living. At Enclave by Broadmoor, you will be surrounded by amenities that truly define resort style living.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Northwest Bellevue
7 Units Available
Southwinds Apartments
4732 Virginia St, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$787
730 sqft
Welcome to Southwinds, your new home! Quiet and friendly community with 1 and 2 bedrooms conveniently located near Bellevue Offutt AFB.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:05pm
3 Units Available
Centerline
7007 Oak Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,000
789 sqft
The definition of accessible luxury, Centerline Apartments in Omaha, Nebraska offers a unique blend of residential comforts and urban amenities.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Northwest Bellevue
38 Units Available
The Landings Apartments
10215 Cape Cod Lndg, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$879
710 sqft
Near highways 370 and 75. Easy access to Offutt Air Force Base and the university. On-site dog park, fitness center and resort-style pool. Large closets, efficient appliances and wood-style plank flooring in each home.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:21pm
$
Southwest Bellevue
13 Units Available
Bellevue Hills
11829 Amerado Blvd, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$715
670 sqft
New Name, New Look, Same Great Location. Exciting changes are happening at Bellevue Hills. Be the first to live in one of our newly renovated apartment homes offering new wood style flooring, brushed nickel lighting, appliances, and so much more.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:57pm
10 Units Available
Cimarron Hills
9670 Berry Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$765
700 sqft
Close to Johnny Goodman Golf Course and I-80. Units feature air conditioning, custom cabinetry and dishwasher. Community includes dog park, fitness center and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:54pm
Mockingbird Hills
9 Units Available
Harrisburg Apartments
9424 Holmes Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$715
655 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments with well-equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, and more. The friendly community features a top-quality fitness center, plus two pools and a clubhouse. Mockingbird Hills Park is a few minutes away.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:47pm
$
36 Units Available
Park 120 at Oak Hills
11801 S Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$882
791 sqft
The perfect mix.\nVibrant community and relaxed living.\nPark120 Oak Hills apartments strive to bring you the perfect mix of relaxing luxury apartment living and vibrant, social community features.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Paddock Road
9 Units Available
Latvian Village
3002 Paddock Rd, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$865
852 sqft
Beautiful, natural setting close to dining and shopping. Near recreation at Rockbrook Park. Units feature laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. Community offers dog park, garage, pool, lobby, on-site laundry, and courtyard. Close to I-80.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Harrison Hills by Broadmoor
6925 S 115th Street Plz, La Vista, NE
1 Bedroom
$995
777 sqft
Voted Best of Omaha 2020, Harrison Hills by Broadmoor is where you will experience service and apartment homes that transcend the ordinary. With 16 unique floor plans, there's an apartment that will accommodate any lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
Briarwood by Broadmoor
9434 U Ct, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$770
710 sqft
Briarwood by Broadmoor offers unbeatable location and incredible value. Our studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes will make you feel at home.
