1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:37 PM
99 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bellevue, NE
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Southwest Bellevue
20 Units Available
The Vue
2882 Comstock Plz, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$828
738 sqft
Indulge in a conscience-free life of luxury and comfort at The Vue Apartments, where your dream home is no longer just a fantasy. Each of our apartments in Bellevue, NE, was created with your safety and relaxation in mind.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Southwest Bellevue
28 Units Available
Tregaron Oaks
1729 Scarborough Dr, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$770
811 sqft
A charming community within a short distance of area schools, bike trails and walking trails. On-site amenities include a fitness center, pool with a sundeck, and lots of green space. Updated interiors with a fireplace.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Northwest Bellevue
7 Units Available
Southwinds Apartments
4732 Virginia St, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$787
730 sqft
Welcome to Southwinds, your new home! Quiet and friendly community with 1 and 2 bedrooms conveniently located near Bellevue Offutt AFB.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Northwest Bellevue
38 Units Available
The Landings Apartments
10215 Cape Cod Lndg, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$879
710 sqft
Near highways 370 and 75. Easy access to Offutt Air Force Base and the university. On-site dog park, fitness center and resort-style pool. Large closets, efficient appliances and wood-style plank flooring in each home.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:21pm
$
Southwest Bellevue
13 Units Available
Bellevue Hills
11829 Amerado Blvd, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$715
670 sqft
New Name, New Look, Same Great Location. Exciting changes are happening at Bellevue Hills. Be the first to live in one of our newly renovated apartment homes offering new wood style flooring, brushed nickel lighting, appliances, and so much more.
Verified
1 of 102
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Fontenelle
20 Units Available
Fontenelle Hills
200 Martin Dr, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$763
764 sqft
Located on 42 acres of wooded land. On-site pool and lots of green space. Near Highway 75. Spacious interiors with modern upgrades and open fireplaces. Balconies and patios available. Fireplaces in some units.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 06:47pm
78 Units Available
Latitude 41
10712 South 15th Street, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$895
699 sqft
Latitude 41 makes it easy to live life on your terms, whether or not you have a furry friend in the family! We offer a bark park on the premises, making these the most modern and stylish apartments that allow dogs in Bellevue, NE! You’ll love
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Bellevue Boulevard West
4 Units Available
Chateau Bellevue
401 Chateau Dr, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$700
730 sqft
This quaint community is in a quiet neighborhood near Offutt Air Force Base. Apartment amenities include large closets, a balcony or patio, and modern appliances. Residents have access to a pool, playground and garage.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Central Bellevue
5 Units Available
Brent Village
1409 Buck Dr, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$709
730 sqft
Brent Village offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes. While our community is located in the heart of historic Bellevue on a gorgeous, quiet property tucked away from it all, we are still close to everything that you need.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Bellevue Boulevard West
7 Units Available
Britain Towne
2103 Fraser Ct, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$730
663 sqft
Britain Towne offers everything you deserve in your next home. We are located in the city of Bellevue and are just minutes from downtown Omaha. Britain Towne offers easy access to the freeway, shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Southwest Bellevue
13 Units Available
Summit by Broadmoor
3904 370 Plz, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$875
739 sqft
Just minutes from Offutt Air Force Base, Shadow Lake shopping and entertainment, Summit by Broadmoor welcomes residents new to town, new to the community or just for somewhere new to call home.
Results within 1 mile of Bellevue
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 14 at 06:55pm
Southwest Bellevue
15 Units Available
Tregaon Senior
2915 Greenwald Street, Sarpy County, NE
1 Bedroom
$911
625 sqft
Affordable Living reaches new heights. Tregaron Senior Residences are especially designed for those people ages 55 or better. Here you'll find all of the features and amenities that you deserve and expect.
Results within 5 miles of Bellevue
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
41 Units Available
Axis
10532 South 97th Street, Papillion, NE
1 Bedroom
$895
921 sqft
At the end of the day, come home to Axis in Papillion, Nebraska. We’re peacefully tucked away, but with easy access to Downtown Omaha, Papillion Landing, Papio Trail, and local restaurants and boutique shops.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
31 Units Available
The Apartments at Lux 96
1341 West 6th Street, Papillion, NE
1 Bedroom
$925
929 sqft
Luxury living in the heart of Papillion. With spacious apartment homes and high-end finishes, you will finally feel like you are home.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Aksarben - Elmwood Park
12 Units Available
Aksarben Village by Broadmoor
2225 S 64th Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,225
816 sqft
Urban Living has been redefined. Broadmoor at Aksarben Village where work meets play, cosmopolitan meets sophistication and luxury meets convenience. You will experience contemporary living that goes beyond your normal apartment.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Ford Birthsite
1 Unit Available
Sycamore Apartments
1042 S 30th Ave, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$975
750 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom Apartment in Midtown, Omaha - Enjoy stylish and contemporary living in this beautiful 1 bedroom apartment in Midtown! Featuring a fenced in patio and culinary style kitchen. Also complete with all appliances! (RLNE2899034)
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Old Market
5 Units Available
Cornerstone
1105 Harney Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,250
924 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cornerstone in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Nebraska Medical Center
4 Units Available
Blackstone Station
3824 Farnam Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Blackstone Station in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Blackstone
4 Units Available
Blackstone Union
401 South 41st Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,085
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Blackstone Union in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Old Market
5 Units Available
Harney Street Apartments
1115 Harney Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$775
550 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Harney Street Apartments in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
2 Units Available
Midtown Court
508 S 35th Ave, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$695
350 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Midtown Court in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:46pm
Columbus Park
1 Unit Available
LYNDALE
1052 S 20th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$625
450 sqft
Welcome to the LYNDALE! Located just blocks from the pulsing city life of downtown, come and relax in the comfort and tranquility of our neighborhood community.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:20pm
$
Market West
14 Units Available
1501 Jackson
1501 Jackson St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$849
725 sqft
With a prime location in the Old Market neighborhood, 1501 Jackson boasts luxury apartments in Omaha, Nebraska.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
23 Units Available
Alpine Village Apartments
7100 S 86th St, La Vista, NE
1 Bedroom
$730
612 sqft
Spacious floor plans with full kitchens, tons of storage and 10-foot long private balconies. Community has a 24-hour full fitness center, parking garages and swimming pool.
