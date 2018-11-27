Amenities

6532 N. 33rd St. Available 07/01/20 Three Bedroom Home - Hardwood floors with Garage! - This beautifully remodeled brick home could be yours!

Spacious rooms and unique charm! Wood floors line the interior of the house and the living room features a fireplace.

Updated kitchen and bathroom. Single car garage and fenced in yard!



HD-Omaha is pet friendly (restrictions and fees apply).

Call 402-618-6300 or visit hd-omaha.com to schedule a showing today!



No housing assistance accepted.



