Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

6532 N. 33rd St.

6532 North 33rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

6532 North 33rd Street, Omaha, NE 68112
Florence Field

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
6532 N. 33rd St. Available 07/01/20 Three Bedroom Home - Hardwood floors with Garage! - This beautifully remodeled brick home could be yours!
Spacious rooms and unique charm! Wood floors line the interior of the house and the living room features a fireplace.
Updated kitchen and bathroom. Single car garage and fenced in yard!

HD-Omaha is pet friendly (restrictions and fees apply).
Call 402-618-6300 or visit hd-omaha.com to schedule a showing today!

No housing assistance accepted.

(RLNE1970038)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6532 N. 33rd St. have any available units?
6532 N. 33rd St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Omaha, NE.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does 6532 N. 33rd St. have?
Some of 6532 N. 33rd St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6532 N. 33rd St. currently offering any rent specials?
6532 N. 33rd St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6532 N. 33rd St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6532 N. 33rd St. is pet friendly.
Does 6532 N. 33rd St. offer parking?
Yes, 6532 N. 33rd St. does offer parking.
Does 6532 N. 33rd St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6532 N. 33rd St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6532 N. 33rd St. have a pool?
No, 6532 N. 33rd St. does not have a pool.
Does 6532 N. 33rd St. have accessible units?
No, 6532 N. 33rd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 6532 N. 33rd St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6532 N. 33rd St. does not have units with dishwashers.
