Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Updated 2 Bedroom home in Midtown - This 2 Bed 1 Bath Single Family home just got completely updated. New flooring, all new paint, new high efficiency furnace and central air conditioning, updated kitchen in a great location. This home is spacious and has a huge yard.



Call/Text Sam today for a showing 402-310-3042



(RLNE4319243)