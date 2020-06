Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Renovated Apartment in popular Midtown location at an affordable price.



Remodeled kitchen and bathroom and appliances. The bedroom is spacious and has two closets. This is first come first serve off-street parking and is located near Midtown, Blackstone, Downtown, UNMC, UNO and Creighton.



* All pets are subject passing a background screening process through petscreening.com

*Build your credit by renting from Wistar!