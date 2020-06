Amenities

Main Floor Unit Space. Full finished basement that could be made into a third bedroom. Includes one garage space and one designated parking space. Yard for pets. Laundry room is shared but tenant will have a personal washer/dryer for unit. Pet deposit is an additional $200 and pet rent is charged at $50/month.

Main Floor Unit 1169 sq ft.