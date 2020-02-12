All apartments in Omaha
Find more places like 3329 Cuming St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Omaha, NE
/
3329 Cuming St
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

3329 Cuming St

3329 Cuming Street · (402) 810-7651
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Omaha
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3329 Cuming Street, Omaha, NE 68131
Gifford Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Renovations are Complete! Two-Bedroom Luxury 4 Plex Town Homes.

Wood floors, high-end Energy Star stainless steel appliances, granite counters, urban design with exposed ceiling joists and brick interior walls, plenty of off-street parking. Available storage bays in the basement.

Conveniently located in the Bemis Park neighborhood and close to Creighton University, UMNC, UNO, Midtown, Blackstone and Downtown.

Cats and small dogs welcome. There is a one time $300 pet fee/pet plus a recurring monthly/pet rent fee that depends on the screening.

* All pets are subject passing a background screening process through petscreening.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3329 Cuming St have any available units?
3329 Cuming St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Omaha, NE.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does 3329 Cuming St have?
Some of 3329 Cuming St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3329 Cuming St currently offering any rent specials?
3329 Cuming St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3329 Cuming St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3329 Cuming St is pet friendly.
Does 3329 Cuming St offer parking?
Yes, 3329 Cuming St does offer parking.
Does 3329 Cuming St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3329 Cuming St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3329 Cuming St have a pool?
No, 3329 Cuming St does not have a pool.
Does 3329 Cuming St have accessible units?
No, 3329 Cuming St does not have accessible units.
Does 3329 Cuming St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3329 Cuming St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3329 Cuming St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Torello on Maple
13915 Manderson Plz
Omaha, NE 68164
Midtown Crossing
233 S 33rd Street
Omaha, NE 68131
Embassy Park Apartments
9045 Burt St
Omaha, NE 68114
1415 At The Yard
1415 Cuming Street
Omaha, NE 68102
Lionshead Apartments
1414 N 108th St
Omaha, NE 68154
Fox Valley
3920 N 104th Ct
Omaha, NE 68134
The Mayfair
1119 Howard Street
Omaha, NE 68102
The Biltmore
11525 Decatur Plz
Omaha, NE 68154

Similar Pages

Omaha 1 BedroomsOmaha 2 Bedrooms
Omaha Apartments with ParkingOmaha Pet Friendly Places
Omaha Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lincoln, NEBellevue, NECouncil Bluffs, IA
La Vista, NEPapillion, NEFremont, NE
Gretna, NEBlair, NEPlattsmouth, NE

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest OmahaMaple VillageAksarben Elmwood Park
Columbus ParkOld MarketWestgate
Downtown OmahaBlackstone

Apartments Near Colleges

Clarkson CollegeCreighton University
Nebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied HealthUniversity of Nebraska at Omaha
University of Nebraska Medical Center
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity