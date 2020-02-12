3329 Cuming St

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Renovations are Complete! Two-Bedroom Luxury 4 Plex Town Homes.



Wood floors, high-end Energy Star stainless steel appliances, granite counters, urban design with exposed ceiling joists and brick interior walls, plenty of off-street parking. Available storage bays in the basement.



Conveniently located in the Bemis Park neighborhood and close to Creighton University, UMNC, UNO, Midtown, Blackstone and Downtown.



Cats and small dogs welcome. There is a one time $300 pet fee/pet plus a recurring monthly/pet rent fee that depends on the screening.



* All pets are subject passing a background screening process through petscreening.com