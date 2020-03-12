All apartments in Omaha
1501 Jackson St
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:19 PM

1501 Jackson St

1501 Jackson Street · (402) 810-7651
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1501 Jackson Street, Omaha, NE 68102
Market West

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
trash valet
* 1st-month rent FREE on a 12-15 month lease and $100 Grubhub gift card at move-in! *

1501 Jackson St provides everything you need for exceptional living. We have multiple floor plans with 1 bedroom apartment homes as low as $895, 2 bedrooms as low as $1275 and 3 bedrooms as low as $1850.

We offer select homes with wonderfully detailed features including granite countertops, spacious walk-in closets, soaking tubs, private balconies, high ceilings, stainless appliances and stackable washer/dryer units. We are a pet-friendly community that offers a private interior green space, Luxury Coffee & Espresso Bar, Heated, Enclosed Parking On-Site, SkyDeck Outdoor Rooftop Deck, Community Gas Grill and BBQ Area, 24-hour fitness center, and private access. For your convenience, we also offer valet trash removal, on-line leasing capabilities, on-line rental payments and on-line service request submission.

Located conveniently in the heart of the Old Market, 1501 Jackson St offers a superb location amidst a wide array of the best restaurants, shopping and entertainment along with being several miles from Creighton University and several Fortune 500 Companies.

* Visit our website for the OPEN HOUSE schedule www.rentomaha.net

* All pets are subject passing a background screening process through petscreening.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

