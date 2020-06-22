All apartments in Omaha
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:30 AM

1240 So. 15th St.

1240 South 15th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1240 South 15th Street, Omaha, NE 68108
Dahlman

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom. Beautiful flooring throughout, new paint, kitchen, appliances and granite.

ALL SHOWINGS ARE SCHEDULED ONLINE THROUGH CHRONICLESPROPERTIES.COM

Applicant requirements listed on website? under "apply now."

W/D hookup and washer/dryer units available for rent.

Dogs welcome initial with initial non-refundable pet fee of 25% first month's rent and additional $25/mo per dog. No breed or weight restrictions.

No section 8 or cats, no exceptions.

Properties are removed from website as soon as they are taken off the market.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1240 So. 15th St. have any available units?
1240 So. 15th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Omaha, NE.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does 1240 So. 15th St. have?
Some of 1240 So. 15th St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1240 So. 15th St. currently offering any rent specials?
1240 So. 15th St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1240 So. 15th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1240 So. 15th St. is pet friendly.
Does 1240 So. 15th St. offer parking?
No, 1240 So. 15th St. does not offer parking.
Does 1240 So. 15th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1240 So. 15th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1240 So. 15th St. have a pool?
No, 1240 So. 15th St. does not have a pool.
Does 1240 So. 15th St. have accessible units?
No, 1240 So. 15th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1240 So. 15th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1240 So. 15th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
