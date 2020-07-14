1121 S 30th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious Remodeled home with original woodwork and hardwood floors! - Located right next to the Field Club neighborhood, this charming 3 bed 1.5 bath is minutes from Downtown, Midtown Crossing and the Blackstone District! The original woodwork was restored and cool modern features added. This does have a one-car attached garage! Modern Slate appliances, washer and dryer in-unit!



Requirements: 1. Total Income of all occupants should be approximately 3x the monthly rent 2. No evictions in the past 5 years, any eviction will disqualify an applicant. 3. Collections on credit cards, utility, rent or cell phone bills are taken seriously and could disqualify an applicant, depending on the severity. 4. Late payments or collections on Medical bills or education loans are generally an exception and applicants will not be disqualified. 5. We do run a criminal background check in addition to the credit check.



(RLNE4826821)