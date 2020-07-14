All apartments in Omaha
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

1121 S 30th Ave

1121 South 30th Avenue · (402) 434-1800 ext. 2
Location

1121 South 30th Avenue, Omaha, NE 68105
Ford Birthsite

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1121 S 30th Ave · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious Remodeled home with original woodwork and hardwood floors! - Located right next to the Field Club neighborhood, this charming 3 bed 1.5 bath is minutes from Downtown, Midtown Crossing and the Blackstone District! The original woodwork was restored and cool modern features added. This does have a one-car attached garage! Modern Slate appliances, washer and dryer in-unit!

Requirements: 1. Total Income of all occupants should be approximately 3x the monthly rent 2. No evictions in the past 5 years, any eviction will disqualify an applicant. 3. Collections on credit cards, utility, rent or cell phone bills are taken seriously and could disqualify an applicant, depending on the severity. 4. Late payments or collections on Medical bills or education loans are generally an exception and applicants will not be disqualified. 5. We do run a criminal background check in addition to the credit check.

(RLNE4826821)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 S 30th Ave have any available units?
1121 S 30th Ave has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does 1121 S 30th Ave have?
Some of 1121 S 30th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 S 30th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1121 S 30th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 S 30th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1121 S 30th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Omaha.
Does 1121 S 30th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1121 S 30th Ave offers parking.
Does 1121 S 30th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1121 S 30th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 S 30th Ave have a pool?
No, 1121 S 30th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1121 S 30th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1121 S 30th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 S 30th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1121 S 30th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
