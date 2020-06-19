All apartments in Omaha
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

104 S 36th St

104 South 36th Street · No Longer Available
Location

104 South 36th Street, Omaha, NE 68131

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous Condo walking distance Blackstone/Midtown - Property Id: 98303

A Beautiful 3 bedroom condo located a block from the Blackstone District and walking distance to Midtown. Recently remodeled with all new appliances, paint, bath fixtures and refinished wood floors throughout. This is truly a unique property in a great area! Comes with its own detached garage and front porch. Pictures contain furniture, can be rented furnished or without.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 S 36th St have any available units?
104 S 36th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Omaha, NE.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does 104 S 36th St have?
Some of 104 S 36th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 S 36th St currently offering any rent specials?
104 S 36th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 S 36th St pet-friendly?
No, 104 S 36th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Omaha.
Does 104 S 36th St offer parking?
Yes, 104 S 36th St does offer parking.
Does 104 S 36th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 104 S 36th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 S 36th St have a pool?
No, 104 S 36th St does not have a pool.
Does 104 S 36th St have accessible units?
No, 104 S 36th St does not have accessible units.
Does 104 S 36th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 S 36th St has units with dishwashers.
