104 S 36th St

Amenities
Gorgeous Condo walking distance Blackstone/Midtown - Property Id: 98303
A Beautiful 3 bedroom condo located a block from the Blackstone District and walking distance to Midtown. Recently remodeled with all new appliances, paint, bath fixtures and refinished wood floors throughout. This is truly a unique property in a great area! Comes with its own detached garage and front porch. Pictures contain furniture, can be rented furnished or without.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/98303
Property Id 98303
(RLNE5720462)