104 S 36th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous Condo walking distance Blackstone/Midtown - Property Id: 98303



A Beautiful 3 bedroom condo located a block from the Blackstone District and walking distance to Midtown. Recently remodeled with all new appliances, paint, bath fixtures and refinished wood floors throughout. This is truly a unique property in a great area! Comes with its own detached garage and front porch. Pictures contain furniture, can be rented furnished or without.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/98303

Property Id 98303



(RLNE5720462)