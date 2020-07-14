All apartments in Grand Forks
Find more places like Northgate Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Forks, ND
/
Northgate Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 PM

Northgate Apartments

2201 13th Avenue North · (701) 712-7834
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Grand Forks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

2201 13th Avenue North, Grand Forks, ND 58203

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$595

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 10 · Avail. Aug 16

$595

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$595

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Northgate Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
package receiving
24hr maintenance
Enjoy simple and practical living at Northgate Apartment Homes! These budget-friendly two-bedroom apartment homes offer large living and dining space and an on-site laundry facility! Your apartment home will come with reserved parking spot, so you never have to worry about parking. Northgate is conveniently located near UND School of Medicine and Health Science, Ralph Englestad Arena, El Roco Bar & Grill, Hugo’s Family Marketplace, and Highway 2. Gateway Manor is also within walking distance of bike trails and walking paths.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30 Per Applicant
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot. Reserved parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Northgate Apartments have any available units?
Northgate Apartments has 5 units available starting at $595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Northgate Apartments have?
Some of Northgate Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Northgate Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Northgate Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Northgate Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Northgate Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Forks.
Does Northgate Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Northgate Apartments offers parking.
Does Northgate Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Northgate Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Northgate Apartments have a pool?
No, Northgate Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Northgate Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Northgate Apartments has accessible units.
Does Northgate Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Northgate Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Northgate Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Northgate Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Northgate Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gateway
1923 12th Avenue North
Grand Forks, ND 58203
The Gardens
1220 55th Ave S
Grand Forks, ND 58201
Desoto Estates
3550 S 17th St
Grand Forks, ND 58201
Vista
325 North 51st Street
Grand Forks, ND 58203
The Legacy Apartments
3401 28th Ave S
Grand Forks, ND 58201
Stanford Court
3514 11th Avenue North
Grand Forks, ND 58203
Southpoint
3450 Ruemmele Rd
Grand Forks, ND 58201
McEnroe Place I-III
3920 Garden View Drive
Grand Forks, ND 58201

Similar Pages

Grand Forks 1 BedroomsGrand Forks 2 Bedrooms
Grand Forks Apartments with BalconyGrand Forks Apartments with Parking
Grand Forks Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

East Grand Forks, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North Dakota
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity