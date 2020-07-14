Northgate Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry parking bbq/grill package receiving 24hr maintenance

Enjoy simple and practical living at Northgate Apartment Homes! These budget-friendly two-bedroom apartment homes offer large living and dining space and an on-site laundry facility! Your apartment home will come with reserved parking spot, so you never have to worry about parking. Northgate is conveniently located near UND School of Medicine and Health Science, Ralph Englestad Arena, El Roco Bar & Grill, Hugo’s Family Marketplace, and Highway 2. Gateway Manor is also within walking distance of bike trails and walking paths.