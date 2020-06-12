/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:26 PM
35 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Grand Forks, ND
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
5 Units Available
Northgate Apartments
2201 13th Avenue North, Grand Forks, ND
2 Bedrooms
$595
800 sqft
Enjoy simple and practical living at Northgate Apartment Homes! These budget-friendly two-bedroom apartment homes offer large living and dining space and an on-site laundry facility! Your apartment home will come with reserved parking spot, so you
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
McEnroe Place VI
3941 Garden View Drive, Grand Forks, ND
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
964 sqft
Spacious apartments have large living and dining areas, washer/dryer in unit and private master bath. Located off 42nd Street close to dining and University of North Dakota. Sewer, water and garbage included.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
McEnroe Place
3750 Garden View Drive, Grand Forks, ND
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
930 sqft
Spacious one- to four-bedroom apartments with large walk-in closets, open living areas and washer/dryer in unit. Located off of South 42nd Street close to restaurants. Sewer, water and garbage included.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
24 Units Available
The Gallery
815 North 39th Street, Grand Forks, ND
2 Bedrooms
$825
1091 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Gallery in Grand Forks. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
13 Units Available
Kensington Place
2303 27th Avenue South, Grand Forks, ND
2 Bedrooms
$795
1073 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kensington Place in Grand Forks. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 11 at 05:16pm
18 Units Available
Cardinal Point
2151 47th Avenue South, Grand Forks, ND
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1302 sqft
Just minutes from shopping and dining, near the Kings Walk Golf Course. Lots of amenities including a basketball court, fitness center, hot tub, and movie theater. Smoke-free community. On-site pool and parking.
Last updated June 11 at 05:11pm
44 Units Available
The Legacy Apartments
3401 28th Ave S, Grand Forks, ND
2 Bedrooms
$905
1047 sqft
Located near the University of North Dakota and area shopping. The community offers a fitness center, playground, and courtyard. Each home features a walk-in closet, washer and dryer, and modern appliances.
Last updated June 11 at 05:22pm
3 Units Available
The Gardens
1220 55th Ave S, Grand Forks, ND
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1196 sqft
This modern community offers easy access to area parks and amenities. Apartments feature granite countertops, stunning cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. On-site fitness center, garage, and green space.
Last updated June 11 at 05:17pm
20 Units Available
Valley Park
2323 S 17th St, Grand Forks, ND
2 Bedrooms
$480
750 sqft
Pet-friendly community just blocks from Shotgun Sally's, Grand Cities Mall, and Bringewatt Park in Grand Forks. Smoke-free units with carpeting, ceiling fans, tubs/showers, and all kitchen appliances.
Last updated June 11 at 05:13pm
26 Units Available
Forest Park Apartments
2250 S 34th St, Grand Forks, ND
2 Bedrooms
$685
947 sqft
A fantastic location near the Grand Forks' Columbia Shopping Mall and bus routes. This community offers basketball courts, a playground, pool, and fitness center. Smoke-free living. Large closets and updated appliances.
Last updated June 11 at 05:19pm
6 Units Available
Southpoint
3450 Ruemmele Rd, Grand Forks, ND
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1047 sqft
Within walking distance of area shops and restaurants. Each home features a washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, a kitchen island, and modern appliances. Pet-friendly. Smoke-free living.
Last updated June 11 at 05:14pm
9 Units Available
Landmark Estate Apartments
1105 Landeco Ln, Grand Forks, ND
2 Bedrooms
$580
700 sqft
This modern community is in a centralized location. Community amenities include on-site laundry facilities. On the city bus line. Cats and dogs welcomed. Homes are spacious with short-term leases available.
Last updated June 11 at 05:13pm
5 Units Available
Ashland
2151 36th Ave S, Grand Forks, ND
2 Bedrooms
$910
1098 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers a dog park, garages, and additional storage. Handicapped accessible. Smoke-free living. Homes offer a washer and dryer, spacious layouts, and a kitchen island.
Last updated June 11 at 05:11pm
23 Units Available
Southwind Apartments
2450 30th Ave S, Grand Forks, ND
2 Bedrooms
$735
996 sqft
Just minutes from area amenities including schools and parks. Each apartment features a large living space, vaulted ceilings, and modern appliances. On-site sauna, community room, dog park, hot tub, and a fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
6 Units Available
Grandview I
1850 South 34th Street, Grand Forks, ND
2 Bedrooms
$725
864 sqft
The Grandview I Apartments in Grand Forks, ND are tucked in a cozy residential neighborhood. Offering a variety of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans and a garage, there is a perfect home for everyone at Grandview I.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
2 Units Available
Peerless Apartments
118 1/2 N 3rd St, Grand Forks, ND
2 Bedrooms
$840
1431 sqft
Spacious apartments in the heart of the city. Unique floor plans with ample living space and large closets. Flexible leasing terms. Apartments are within walking distance of shops and parks.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
9 Units Available
Stanford Court
3514 11th Avenue North, Grand Forks, ND
2 Bedrooms
$650
821 sqft
The Stanford Court Apartments in Grand Forks, ND offer cat-friendly efficiency, one, and two-bedroom apartment homes near the University of North Dakota.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
10 Units Available
Columbia West
2100 South 29th Street, Grand Forks, ND
2 Bedrooms
$825
868 sqft
Columbia West Apartments in Grand Forks, ND combines comfort and convenience with their many features and prime location.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
1 Unit Available
Northern Heights
615 1st Avenue North, Grand Forks, ND
2 Bedrooms
$985
1069 sqft
Spacious apartments with large living and dining areas, washer/dryer in unit and private master baths. Located off Demers Ave with easy access to parks, trails and bus routes. Community located close to Red River Park.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
9 Units Available
Bristol Park
715 N 42nd St, Grand Forks, ND
2 Bedrooms
$650
1280 sqft
Bristol Park Apartments and Townhomes, set in a residential Grand Forks neighborhood, is the perfect place to call home. From the handy dishwasher to the included heat and hot water, these charming apartments have everything you need.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
7 Units Available
West Ridge Apartments
2750 South 38th Street, Grand Forks, ND
2 Bedrooms
$895
1041 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at West Ridge Apartments in Grand Forks. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
5 Units Available
University Flats
851 University Avenue, Grand Forks, ND
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1024 sqft
Great downtown location walking distance to shopping, restaurants and bars. Some units offered at lower rates to qualified households. Units are spacious and bright. Sewer, water and garbage paid.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
2 Units Available
Roughrider Apartments
2524 17th Ave S, Grand Forks, ND
2 Bedrooms
$625
880 sqft
Resting on the edge of a beautiful Grand Forks neighborhood, the Roughrider Apartments are the perfect place to call home. You will love the vintage character and extra storage in any of the efficiency, one-, or two-bedroom apartments!
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
3 Units Available
Desoto Estates
3550 S 17th St, Grand Forks, ND
2 Bedrooms
$955
990 sqft
Desoto Estates is the perfect place to call home! These spacious studio to three-bedroom apartment homes are conveniently located in the quiet south-side of Grand Forks.
