/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:43 PM
28 Apartments for rent in Grand Forks, ND with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 10 at 08:21pm
2 Units Available
Ashland
2151 36th Ave S, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$975
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community offers a dog park, garages, and additional storage. Handicapped accessible. Smoke-free living. Homes offer a washer and dryer, spacious layouts, and a kitchen island.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 10 at 08:26pm
16 Units Available
Cardinal Point
2151 47th Avenue South, Grand Forks, ND
Studio
$910
619 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,085
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1281 sqft
Just minutes from shopping and dining, near the Kings Walk Golf Course. Lots of amenities including a basketball court, fitness center, hot tub, and movie theater. Smoke-free community. On-site pool and parking.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 10 at 08:16pm
20 Units Available
Southwind Apartments
2450 30th Ave S, Grand Forks, ND
Studio
$600
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$665
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
996 sqft
Just minutes from area amenities including schools and parks. Each apartment features a large living space, vaulted ceilings, and modern appliances. On-site sauna, community room, dog park, hot tub, and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 8 at 09:35pm
4 Units Available
The Gardens
1220 55th Ave S, Grand Forks, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1196 sqft
This modern community offers easy access to area parks and amenities. Apartments feature granite countertops, stunning cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. On-site fitness center, garage, and green space.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
12 Units Available
McEnroe Place I-III
3920 Garden View Drive, Grand Forks, ND
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1248 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,705
1710 sqft
Comfortable apartment homes with both carpets and wood floors, spacious bathrooms and large closets. Located just off 42nd Ave close to shopping, schools, parks and bus routes. Sewer, water and garbage included.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
3 Units Available
McEnroe Place V
3841 Garden View Drive, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1130 sqft
Spacious apartments have large living and dining areas, washer/dryer in unit and private master baths. Located off South 42nd Street with access to schools, parks, bus routes and dining.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
2 Units Available
McEnroe Place VI
3941 Garden View Drive, Grand Forks, ND
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1130 sqft
Spacious apartments have large living and dining areas, washer/dryer in unit and private master bath. Located off 42nd Street close to dining and University of North Dakota. Sewer, water and garbage included.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 04:47pm
17 Units Available
Kensington Place
2303 27th Avenue South, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$720
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1213 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kensington Place in Grand Forks. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
1 Unit Available
Campus Place V Apartments
411 North 42nd Street, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$925
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the school as well as Alerus Center. This newer constructed building offers larger apartments with a big living area and a washer and dryer in each. On-site green space.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 8 at 09:30pm
8 Units Available
Southpoint
3450 Ruemmele Rd, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$910
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of area shops and restaurants. Each home features a washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, a kitchen island, and modern appliances. Pet-friendly. Smoke-free living.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
1 Unit Available
McEnroe Place
3750 Garden View Drive, Grand Forks, ND
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
930 sqft
Spacious one- to four-bedroom apartments with large walk-in closets, open living areas and washer/dryer in unit. Located off of South 42nd Street close to restaurants. Sewer, water and garbage included.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
1 Unit Available
Campus Place VI Apartments
425 North 42nd Street, Grand Forks, ND
2 Bedrooms
$950
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the University of North Dakota and within walking distance to Red Pepper. Spacious layouts with an open concept style. Larger bedrooms and ample storage. Near the community fitness center.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
1 Unit Available
Desoto Estates 2
3530 S 15th St, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$715
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Desoto Estates is the perfect place to call home! These spacious studio to three-bedroom apartment homes are conveniently located in the quiet south-side of Grand Forks.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
1 Unit Available
Vista
325 North 51st Street, Grand Forks, ND
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1254 sqft
Vista Apartments is set on the west side of the flourishing city of Grand Forks. Spacious kitchens in the two- and three-bedroom apartments homes will inspire you to cook and entertain.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
1 Unit Available
Columbia West
2100 South 29th Street, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$795
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Columbia West Apartments in Grand Forks, ND combines comfort and convenience with their many features and prime location.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
1 Unit Available
Campus Place II Apartments
4274 University Avenue, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$920
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A fantastic place to live near the University of North Dakota and Red Pepper. Apartments offer large living areas, a washer and dryer, and walk-out patios. Near the fitness center and community room.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
2 Units Available
Campus Place III Apartments
4278 University Avenue, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1302 sqft
This location is near the University of North Dakota and Red Pepper. Each home features larger living space areas, a washer and dryer, and walk-in closets. Easy access to Campus Place Commons fitness center.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
5 Units Available
University Flats
851 University Avenue, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1336 sqft
Great downtown location walking distance to shopping, restaurants and bars. Some units offered at lower rates to qualified households. Units are spacious and bright. Sewer, water and garbage paid.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
1 Unit Available
Lumber Exchange
800 North 3rd Street, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments have large living and dining areas, washer/dryer in-unit and private master baths. Easy access to parks, trails and bus routes. Community is quiet and located close to Red River State Recreation Area.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2620 6th Ave N
2620 6th Avenue North, Grand Forks, ND
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
1440 sqft
4 BEDROOM 2 BATH RANCH STYLE HOME NEAR UND - Available June 1,close to UND campus, nice 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with fridge, stove, microwave, dishwasher, GFA heat, central air conditioning, washer, dryer, single stall garage, nice backyard.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
2502 S 10th St
2502 South 10th Street, Grand Forks, ND
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2112 sqft
This home is currently occupied, it will be available for showings after August 15, 2020. Please call to schedule a showing 701-746-7368.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2149 30th Ave S
2149 30th Avenue South, Grand Forks, ND
2 Bedrooms
$695
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This building is located at 2149 30th Ave S, Grand Forks, ND 58201 We have attractions nearby including schools, convenience stores, restaurants, clinics, and entertainments.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2019 University Avenue
2019 University Avenue, Grand Forks, ND
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2058 sqft
4 BEDROOM 2 BATH RANCH STYLE HOME NEAR UND - Available June 1,close to UND campus, nice 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with fridge, stove, microwave, dishwasher, GFA heat, central air conditioning, washer, dryer, nice backyard. $1450/mo.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
2108 9th Ave N
2108 9th Avenue North, Grand Forks, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
2112 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
2108 9th Ave N Available 08/10/20 Updated Three Bedroom House for Rent! - Very nice 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home available for rent.
Similar Pages
Grand Forks 1 BedroomsGrand Forks 2 BedroomsGrand Forks 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGrand Forks 3 BedroomsGrand Forks Accessible Apartments
Grand Forks Apartments with BalconyGrand Forks Apartments with GarageGrand Forks Apartments with GymGrand Forks Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGrand Forks Apartments with Parking