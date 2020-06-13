/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:32 AM
21 Accessible Apartments for rent in Grand Forks, ND
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 08:56pm
18 Units Available
Cardinal Point
2151 47th Avenue South, Grand Forks, ND
Studio
$840
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1302 sqft
Just minutes from shopping and dining, near the Kings Walk Golf Course. Lots of amenities including a basketball court, fitness center, hot tub, and movie theater. Smoke-free community. On-site pool and parking.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 08:52pm
8 Units Available
Landmark Estate Apartments
1105 Landeco Ln, Grand Forks, ND
Studio
$350
292 sqft
1 Bedroom
$600
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$595
700 sqft
This modern community is in a centralized location. Community amenities include on-site laundry facilities. On the city bus line. Cats and dogs welcomed. Homes are spacious with short-term leases available.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 08:50pm
47 Units Available
The Legacy Apartments
3401 28th Ave S, Grand Forks, ND
Studio
$795
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1047 sqft
Located near the University of North Dakota and area shopping. The community offers a fitness center, playground, and courtyard. Each home features a walk-in closet, washer and dryer, and modern appliances.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 09:02pm
3 Units Available
The Gardens
1220 55th Ave S, Grand Forks, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1196 sqft
This modern community offers easy access to area parks and amenities. Apartments feature granite countertops, stunning cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. On-site fitness center, garage, and green space.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 08:59pm
5 Units Available
Southpoint
3450 Ruemmele Rd, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of area shops and restaurants. Each home features a washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, a kitchen island, and modern appliances. Pet-friendly. Smoke-free living.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 08:53pm
5 Units Available
Ashland
2151 36th Ave S, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$820
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community offers a dog park, garages, and additional storage. Handicapped accessible. Smoke-free living. Homes offer a washer and dryer, spacious layouts, and a kitchen island.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 08:49pm
23 Units Available
Southwind Apartments
2450 30th Ave S, Grand Forks, ND
Studio
$575
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$650
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
996 sqft
Just minutes from area amenities including schools and parks. Each apartment features a large living space, vaulted ceilings, and modern appliances. On-site sauna, community room, dog park, hot tub, and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Northgate Apartments
2201 13th Avenue North, Grand Forks, ND
2 Bedrooms
$595
800 sqft
Enjoy simple and practical living at Northgate Apartment Homes! These budget-friendly two-bedroom apartment homes offer large living and dining space and an on-site laundry facility! Your apartment home will come with reserved parking spot, so you
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
7 Units Available
West Ridge Apartments
2750 South 38th Street, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$775
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1406 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at West Ridge Apartments in Grand Forks. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
7 Units Available
McEnroe Place I-III
3920 Garden View Drive, Grand Forks, ND
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1248 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,705
1710 sqft
Comfortable apartment homes with both carpets and wood floors, spacious bathrooms and large closets. Located just off 42nd Ave close to shopping, schools, parks and bus routes. Sewer, water and garbage included.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
13 Units Available
Kensington Place
2303 27th Avenue South, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$720
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1213 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kensington Place in Grand Forks. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Amberwood Court
2520 9th Ave S, Grand Forks, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$580
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$615
820 sqft
Amberwood Court Apartments in Grand Forks, ND offer the perfect apartment in the perfect location. When friendly office staff are paired with great amenities, such as the included heat and laundry options, you've found your next home.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Campus Place III Apartments
4278 University Avenue, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1302 sqft
This location is near the University of North Dakota and Red Pepper. Each home features larger living space areas, a washer and dryer, and walk-in closets. Easy access to Campus Place Commons fitness center.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Columbia West
2100 South 29th Street, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$735
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
868 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Columbia West Apartments in Grand Forks, ND combines comfort and convenience with their many features and prime location.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Northern Heights
615 1st Avenue North, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$985
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments with large living and dining areas, washer/dryer in unit and private master baths. Located off Demers Ave with easy access to parks, trails and bus routes. Community located close to Red River Park.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
University Flats
851 University Avenue, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1336 sqft
Great downtown location walking distance to shopping, restaurants and bars. Some units offered at lower rates to qualified households. Units are spacious and bright. Sewer, water and garbage paid.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
3 Units Available
Desoto Estates
3550 S 17th St, Grand Forks, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$995
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
990 sqft
Desoto Estates is the perfect place to call home! These spacious studio to three-bedroom apartment homes are conveniently located in the quiet south-side of Grand Forks.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
3 Units Available
McEnroe Place V
3841 Garden View Drive, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$825
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments have large living and dining areas, washer/dryer in unit and private master baths. Located off South 42nd Street with access to schools, parks, bus routes and dining.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Gateway Manor
2211 13th Avenue North, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$545
475 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy simple and practical living at Gateway Manor! These budget-friendly one- and three-bedroom apartment homes offer large living and dining space and an on-site laundry facility! Your apartment home will come with reserved parking spot, so you
