Apartment List
/
ND
/
grand forks
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:32 AM

40 Apartments for rent in Grand Forks, ND with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Stanford Court
3514 11th Avenue North, Grand Forks, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$505
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$595
821 sqft
The Stanford Court Apartments in Grand Forks, ND offer cat-friendly efficiency, one, and two-bedroom apartment homes near the University of North Dakota.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 08:52pm
8 Units Available
Landmark Estate Apartments
1105 Landeco Ln, Grand Forks, ND
Studio
$350
292 sqft
1 Bedroom
$600
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$595
700 sqft
This modern community is in a centralized location. Community amenities include on-site laundry facilities. On the city bus line. Cats and dogs welcomed. Homes are spacious with short-term leases available.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 08:51pm
28 Units Available
Forest Park Apartments
2250 S 34th St, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$630
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$680
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$820
1070 sqft
A fantastic location near the Grand Forks' Columbia Shopping Mall and bus routes. This community offers basketball courts, a playground, pool, and fitness center. Smoke-free living. Large closets and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 08:50pm
47 Units Available
The Legacy Apartments
3401 28th Ave S, Grand Forks, ND
Studio
$795
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1020 sqft
Located near the University of North Dakota and area shopping. The community offers a fitness center, playground, and courtyard. Each home features a walk-in closet, washer and dryer, and modern appliances.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 09:02pm
3 Units Available
The Gardens
1220 55th Ave S, Grand Forks, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1196 sqft
This modern community offers easy access to area parks and amenities. Apartments feature granite countertops, stunning cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. On-site fitness center, garage, and green space.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 08:59pm
5 Units Available
Southpoint
3450 Ruemmele Rd, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of area shops and restaurants. Each home features a washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, a kitchen island, and modern appliances. Pet-friendly. Smoke-free living.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 08:53pm
5 Units Available
Ashland
2151 36th Ave S, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$820
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community offers a dog park, garages, and additional storage. Handicapped accessible. Smoke-free living. Homes offer a washer and dryer, spacious layouts, and a kitchen island.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 08:49pm
23 Units Available
Southwind Apartments
2450 30th Ave S, Grand Forks, ND
Studio
$575
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$650
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
996 sqft
Just minutes from area amenities including schools and parks. Each apartment features a large living space, vaulted ceilings, and modern appliances. On-site sauna, community room, dog park, hot tub, and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Northgate Apartments
2201 13th Avenue North, Grand Forks, ND
2 Bedrooms
$595
800 sqft
Enjoy simple and practical living at Northgate Apartment Homes! These budget-friendly two-bedroom apartment homes offer large living and dining space and an on-site laundry facility! Your apartment home will come with reserved parking spot, so you
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
McEnroe Place VI
3941 Garden View Drive, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments have large living and dining areas, washer/dryer in unit and private master bath. Located off 42nd Street close to dining and University of North Dakota. Sewer, water and garbage included.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
McEnroe Place
3750 Garden View Drive, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
930 sqft
Spacious one- to four-bedroom apartments with large walk-in closets, open living areas and washer/dryer in unit. Located off of South 42nd Street close to restaurants. Sewer, water and garbage included.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
7 Units Available
West Ridge Apartments
2750 South 38th Street, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$775
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1406 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at West Ridge Apartments in Grand Forks. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
7 Units Available
McEnroe Place I-III
3920 Garden View Drive, Grand Forks, ND
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1248 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,705
1710 sqft
Comfortable apartment homes with both carpets and wood floors, spacious bathrooms and large closets. Located just off 42nd Ave close to shopping, schools, parks and bus routes. Sewer, water and garbage included.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
24 Units Available
The Gallery
815 North 39th Street, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$715
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1091 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Gallery in Grand Forks. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
13 Units Available
Kensington Place
2303 27th Avenue South, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$720
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1213 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kensington Place in Grand Forks. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Grandview I
1850 South 34th Street, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$675
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Grandview I Apartments in Grand Forks, ND are tucked in a cozy residential neighborhood. Offering a variety of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans and a garage, there is a perfect home for everyone at Grandview I.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Campus Place III Apartments
4278 University Avenue, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1302 sqft
This location is near the University of North Dakota and Red Pepper. Each home features larger living space areas, a washer and dryer, and walk-in closets. Easy access to Campus Place Commons fitness center.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Columbia West
2100 South 29th Street, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$735
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
868 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Columbia West Apartments in Grand Forks, ND combines comfort and convenience with their many features and prime location.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Northern Heights
615 1st Avenue North, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$985
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments with large living and dining areas, washer/dryer in unit and private master baths. Located off Demers Ave with easy access to parks, trails and bus routes. Community located close to Red River Park.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Bristol Park
715 N 42nd St, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$650
1280 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bristol Park Apartments and Townhomes, set in a residential Grand Forks neighborhood, is the perfect place to call home. From the handy dishwasher to the included heat and hot water, these charming apartments have everything you need.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
University Flats
851 University Avenue, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1336 sqft
Great downtown location walking distance to shopping, restaurants and bars. Some units offered at lower rates to qualified households. Units are spacious and bright. Sewer, water and garbage paid.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
3 Units Available
Desoto Estates
3550 S 17th St, Grand Forks, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$995
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
990 sqft
Desoto Estates is the perfect place to call home! These spacious studio to three-bedroom apartment homes are conveniently located in the quiet south-side of Grand Forks.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Chandler 1866
1866 South 20th Street, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$625
520 sqft
Nestled on a shaded, tree-lined street in the heart of Grand Forks, Chandler 1866 is a small community of twelve, one-bedroom apartments with the features you are looking for.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Chandler 1802
1802 South 20th Street, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$825
1000 sqft
Chandler 1802 is a charming 24-plex located in Grand Forks, ND with spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartments. With features like dishwashers, garages, and great locations, the only thing missing at Chandler 1802 Apartments is you!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Grand Forks, ND

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Grand Forks renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Grand Forks 1 BedroomsGrand Forks 2 BedroomsGrand Forks 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGrand Forks 3 BedroomsGrand Forks Accessible Apartments
Grand Forks Apartments with BalconyGrand Forks Apartments with GarageGrand Forks Apartments with GymGrand Forks Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGrand Forks Apartments with Parking
Grand Forks Apartments with Washer-DryerGrand Forks Cheap PlacesGrand Forks Dog Friendly ApartmentsGrand Forks Luxury PlacesGrand Forks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

East Grand Forks, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North Dakota