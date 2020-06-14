Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

12 Apartments for rent in Grand Forks, ND with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Grand Forks renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
University Flats
851 University Avenue, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1336 sqft
Great downtown location walking distance to shopping, restaurants and bars. Some units offered at lower rates to qualified households. Units are spacious and bright. Sewer, water and garbage paid.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
7 Units Available
West Ridge Apartments
2750 South 38th Street, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$775
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1406 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at West Ridge Apartments in Grand Forks. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
22 Units Available
The Gallery
815 North 39th Street, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$715
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1091 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Gallery in Grand Forks. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
13 Units Available
Kensington Place
2303 27th Avenue South, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$720
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1213 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kensington Place in Grand Forks. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 08:56pm
18 Units Available
Cardinal Point
2151 47th Avenue South, Grand Forks, ND
Studio
$840
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1302 sqft
Just minutes from shopping and dining, near the Kings Walk Golf Course. Lots of amenities including a basketball court, fitness center, hot tub, and movie theater. Smoke-free community. On-site pool and parking.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 08:51pm
28 Units Available
Forest Park Apartments
2250 S 34th St, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$630
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$680
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$820
1080 sqft
A fantastic location near the Grand Forks' Columbia Shopping Mall and bus routes. This community offers basketball courts, a playground, pool, and fitness center. Smoke-free living. Large closets and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 08:50pm
47 Units Available
The Legacy Apartments
3401 28th Ave S, Grand Forks, ND
Studio
$795
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1047 sqft
Located near the University of North Dakota and area shopping. The community offers a fitness center, playground, and courtyard. Each home features a walk-in closet, washer and dryer, and modern appliances.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 09:02pm
3 Units Available
The Gardens
1220 55th Ave S, Grand Forks, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1196 sqft
This modern community offers easy access to area parks and amenities. Apartments feature granite countertops, stunning cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. On-site fitness center, garage, and green space.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 08:49pm
23 Units Available
Southwind Apartments
2450 30th Ave S, Grand Forks, ND
Studio
$575
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$650
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
996 sqft
Just minutes from area amenities including schools and parks. Each apartment features a large living space, vaulted ceilings, and modern appliances. On-site sauna, community room, dog park, hot tub, and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
1 Unit Available
Campus Place III Apartments
4278 University Avenue, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1302 sqft
This location is near the University of North Dakota and Red Pepper. Each home features larger living space areas, a washer and dryer, and walk-in closets. Easy access to Campus Place Commons fitness center.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
10 Units Available
Columbia West
2100 South 29th Street, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$735
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
868 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Columbia West Apartments in Grand Forks, ND combines comfort and convenience with their many features and prime location.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
1 Unit Available
Northern Heights
615 1st Avenue North, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$985
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments with large living and dining areas, washer/dryer in unit and private master baths. Located off Demers Ave with easy access to parks, trails and bus routes. Community located close to Red River Park.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Grand Forks, ND

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Grand Forks renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

