3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020
29 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Grand Forks, ND
Last updated June 12
28 Units Available
Forest Park Apartments
2250 S 34th St, Grand Forks, ND
3 Bedrooms
$820
1080 sqft
A fantastic location near the Grand Forks' Columbia Shopping Mall and bus routes. This community offers basketball courts, a playground, pool, and fitness center. Smoke-free living. Large closets and updated appliances.
Last updated June 12
3 Units Available
The Gardens
1220 55th Ave S, Grand Forks, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1376 sqft
This modern community offers easy access to area parks and amenities. Apartments feature granite countertops, stunning cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. On-site fitness center, garage, and green space.
Last updated June 12
18 Units Available
Cardinal Point
2151 47th Avenue South, Grand Forks, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1483 sqft
Just minutes from shopping and dining, near the Kings Walk Golf Course. Lots of amenities including a basketball court, fitness center, hot tub, and movie theater. Smoke-free community. On-site pool and parking.
Last updated June 12
47 Units Available
The Legacy Apartments
3401 28th Ave S, Grand Forks, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,155
1324 sqft
Located near the University of North Dakota and area shopping. The community offers a fitness center, playground, and courtyard. Each home features a walk-in closet, washer and dryer, and modern appliances.
Last updated June 12
23 Units Available
Southwind Apartments
2450 30th Ave S, Grand Forks, ND
3 Bedrooms
$765
1247 sqft
Just minutes from area amenities including schools and parks. Each apartment features a large living space, vaulted ceilings, and modern appliances. On-site sauna, community room, dog park, hot tub, and a fitness center.
Last updated June 12
7 Units Available
West Ridge Apartments
2750 South 38th Street, Grand Forks, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1406 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at West Ridge Apartments in Grand Forks. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12
7 Units Available
McEnroe Place I-III
3920 Garden View Drive, Grand Forks, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1248 sqft
Comfortable apartment homes with both carpets and wood floors, spacious bathrooms and large closets. Located just off 42nd Ave close to shopping, schools, parks and bus routes. Sewer, water and garbage included.
Last updated June 12
13 Units Available
Kensington Place
2303 27th Avenue South, Grand Forks, ND
3 Bedrooms
$995
1213 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kensington Place in Grand Forks. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
Campus Place III Apartments
4278 University Avenue, Grand Forks, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1302 sqft
This location is near the University of North Dakota and Red Pepper. Each home features larger living space areas, a washer and dryer, and walk-in closets. Easy access to Campus Place Commons fitness center.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
Chandler 1802
1802 South 20th Street, Grand Forks, ND
3 Bedrooms
$825
1000 sqft
Chandler 1802 is a charming 24-plex located in Grand Forks, ND with spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartments. With features like dishwashers, garages, and great locations, the only thing missing at Chandler 1802 Apartments is you!
Last updated June 13
3 Units Available
Valley Home Duplexes
1002 North 23rd Street, Grand Forks, ND
3 Bedrooms
$945
1800 sqft
Valley Home Duplexes in Grand Forks offer spacious multi-level, two and three-bedroom duplexes in a perfect, residential community.
Last updated June 13
5 Units Available
University Flats
851 University Avenue, Grand Forks, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1336 sqft
Great downtown location walking distance to shopping, restaurants and bars. Some units offered at lower rates to qualified households. Units are spacious and bright. Sewer, water and garbage paid.
Last updated June 13
7 Units Available
Grandview II
1950 S 34th St, Grand Forks, ND
3 Bedrooms
$815
1136 sqft
Located in a residential neighborhood in Grand Forks, the Grandview II Apartments offer a variety of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans and garages.
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
416 N 4th St
416 North 4th Street, Grand Forks, ND
Rent To Own - Property Id: 289831 Rent to own this home Large Victorian home w/ new kitchen. 5BR, 2BA 2 car garage. New front porch & cedar fenced yard. Finished attic- family room.
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
2616 6th Ave N
2616 6th Avenue North, Grand Forks, ND
5 Bedroom House for Rent - 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom house for rent near UND. Nice neighborhood with parking in the alley and driveway. Has a one stall garage.
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
2508 5th Ave N
2508 5th Avenue North, Grand Forks, ND
Large 5 Bedroom House for Rent Near UND - Very large ranch home with full basement. 3 bedrooms on the main floor and 2 bedrooms in the basement. 2 living rooms, 1 on the main floor, 1 in the basement.
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
2305 University Ave
2305 University Avenue, Grand Forks, ND
Great 5 Bedroom House for Rent on University Ave. - This house is located on University Ave. with a great view of University Park and is very close to campus. This is a large, 5 bedroom, 2 bath house with lots of storage.
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
2019 University Avenue
2019 University Avenue, Grand Forks, ND
4 BEDROOM 2 BATH RANCH STYLE HOME NEAR UND - Available June 1,close to UND campus, nice 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with fridge, stove, microwave, dishwasher, GFA heat, central air conditioning, washer, dryer, nice backyard. $1450/mo.
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
2620 6th Ave N
2620 6th Avenue North, Grand Forks, ND
4 BEDROOM 2 BATH RANCH STYLE HOME NEAR UND - Available June 1,close to UND campus, nice 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with fridge, stove, microwave, dishwasher, GFA heat, central air conditioning, washer, dryer, single stall garage, nice backyard.
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
2016 University Avenue
2016 University Avenue, Grand Forks, ND
4 Bedroom House Near UND Campus - Location Location Location. Available June 20, Walking distance to UND campus 4 bedroom 2 bath ranch home. $1545/mo. Tenant pays Utilities. Call 218-779-7200 to schedule a tour before its gone.
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
701 S. 10th St
701 South 10th Street, Grand Forks, ND
3 Bedrooms
$915
857 sqft
3 bedroom house - pet friendly - Cute 3 bedroom house with 2 baths and is pet friendly. Located on a corner lot with off street parking, large deck, nice size yard with firepit and newer flooring throughout. Includes with washer & dryer hook-ups.
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
2502 S 10th St
2502 South 10th Street, Grand Forks, ND
This home is currently occupied, it will be available for showings after August 15, 2020. Please call to schedule a showing 701-746-7368.
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
2108 9th Ave N
2108 9th Avenue North, Grand Forks, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
2112 sqft
2108 9th Ave N Available 08/10/20 Updated Three Bedroom House for Rent! - Very nice 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home available for rent.
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
2608 5th Ave N
2608 5th Avenue North, Grand Forks, ND
Large 4 Bedroom Home - One Block From UND! - Large 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house available for rent in June.
