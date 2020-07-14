Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access cats allowed

3750 Garden View Drive #108 Available 07/06/20 McEnroe Place Apartments! In-unit Washer & Dryer and Garage! - McEnroe Place Apartments feature light maple cabinetry, durable vinyl plank flooring with the comfort of wall to wall carpeting. Enjoy neutral finishes that work well with a variety of dcor and are the perfect foundation for you to add your own touch of style. Washer and dryer are included in each apartment home along with fully equipped kitchens!



Located just off 42nd Ave, youll have easy access to Grand Forks shopping, schools, parks, trails, bus routes, some of the best dining in the city, and the University of North Dakota.



