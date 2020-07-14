All apartments in Grand Forks
Grand Forks, ND
McEnroe Place
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:56 AM

McEnroe Place

3750 Garden View Drive · (701) 401-3354
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3750 Garden View Drive, Grand Forks, ND 58201

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3750 Garden View Drive #204 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,085

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 930 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from McEnroe Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
dishwasher
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
cats allowed
3750 Garden View Drive #108 Available 07/06/20 McEnroe Place Apartments! In-unit Washer & Dryer and Garage! - McEnroe Place Apartments feature light maple cabinetry, durable vinyl plank flooring with the comfort of wall to wall carpeting. Enjoy neutral finishes that work well with a variety of dcor and are the perfect foundation for you to add your own touch of style. Washer and dryer are included in each apartment home along with fully equipped kitchens!

Located just off 42nd Ave, youll have easy access to Grand Forks shopping, schools, parks, trails, bus routes, some of the best dining in the city, and the University of North Dakota.

Call us today!

(RLNE4493063)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Additional: Free Wi-Fi
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $50
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: German Shepherds, Rottweiler,Huskies, Presa Canario, Akitas, Staffordshire Terriers, American Bull Dog, Karelian Bear Dog, Pit Bull, Chow-Chow, Doberman, Mastiff, Malamute, Great Dane, Saint Bernard, any hybrid or mixed breed of the aforementioned breeds, and animals of a vicious nature or history.
Parking Details: Underground parking, detached garage, open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does McEnroe Place have any available units?
McEnroe Place has a unit available for $1,085 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does McEnroe Place have?
Some of McEnroe Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is McEnroe Place currently offering any rent specials?
McEnroe Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is McEnroe Place pet-friendly?
Yes, McEnroe Place is pet friendly.
Does McEnroe Place offer parking?
Yes, McEnroe Place offers parking.
Does McEnroe Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, McEnroe Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does McEnroe Place have a pool?
No, McEnroe Place does not have a pool.
Does McEnroe Place have accessible units?
No, McEnroe Place does not have accessible units.
Does McEnroe Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, McEnroe Place has units with dishwashers.
Does McEnroe Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, McEnroe Place has units with air conditioning.
