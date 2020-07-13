/
39 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Grand Forks, ND
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 10 at 08:21pm
2 Units Available
Ashland
2151 36th Ave S, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$975
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community offers a dog park, garages, and additional storage. Handicapped accessible. Smoke-free living. Homes offer a washer and dryer, spacious layouts, and a kitchen island.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 10 at 08:20pm
8 Units Available
Landmark Estate Apartments
1105 Landeco Ln, Grand Forks, ND
Studio
$350
292 sqft
1 Bedroom
$575
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This modern community is in a centralized location. Community amenities include on-site laundry facilities. On the city bus line. Cats and dogs welcomed. Homes are spacious with short-term leases available.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 10 at 08:16pm
42 Units Available
The Legacy Apartments
3401 28th Ave S, Grand Forks, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$880
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1047 sqft
Located near the University of North Dakota and area shopping. The community offers a fitness center, playground, and courtyard. Each home features a walk-in closet, washer and dryer, and modern appliances.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 10 at 08:12pm
18 Units Available
Forest Park Apartments
2250 S 34th St, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$640
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$820
1080 sqft
A fantastic location near the Grand Forks' Columbia Shopping Mall and bus routes. This community offers basketball courts, a playground, pool, and fitness center. Smoke-free living. Large closets and updated appliances.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 08:11pm
17 Units Available
Valley Park
2323 S 17th St, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$510
522 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$470
750 sqft
Pet-friendly community just blocks from Shotgun Sally's, Grand Cities Mall, and Bringewatt Park in Grand Forks. Smoke-free units with carpeting, ceiling fans, tubs/showers, and all kitchen appliances.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 10 at 08:26pm
16 Units Available
Cardinal Point
2151 47th Avenue South, Grand Forks, ND
Studio
$910
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,085
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1302 sqft
Just minutes from shopping and dining, near the Kings Walk Golf Course. Lots of amenities including a basketball court, fitness center, hot tub, and movie theater. Smoke-free community. On-site pool and parking.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 10 at 08:16pm
20 Units Available
Southwind Apartments
2450 30th Ave S, Grand Forks, ND
Studio
$600
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$665
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
996 sqft
Just minutes from area amenities including schools and parks. Each apartment features a large living space, vaulted ceilings, and modern appliances. On-site sauna, community room, dog park, hot tub, and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 8 at 09:35pm
4 Units Available
The Gardens
1220 55th Ave S, Grand Forks, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1196 sqft
This modern community offers easy access to area parks and amenities. Apartments feature granite countertops, stunning cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. On-site fitness center, garage, and green space.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
12 Units Available
McEnroe Place I-III
3920 Garden View Drive, Grand Forks, ND
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1248 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,705
1710 sqft
Comfortable apartment homes with both carpets and wood floors, spacious bathrooms and large closets. Located just off 42nd Ave close to shopping, schools, parks and bus routes. Sewer, water and garbage included.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
3 Units Available
McEnroe Place V
3841 Garden View Drive, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1130 sqft
Spacious apartments have large living and dining areas, washer/dryer in unit and private master baths. Located off South 42nd Street with access to schools, parks, bus routes and dining.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
2 Units Available
McEnroe Place VI
3941 Garden View Drive, Grand Forks, ND
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1130 sqft
Spacious apartments have large living and dining areas, washer/dryer in unit and private master bath. Located off 42nd Street close to dining and University of North Dakota. Sewer, water and garbage included.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
11 Units Available
The Gallery
815 North 39th Street, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$715
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1091 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Gallery in Grand Forks. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Gateway
1923 12th Avenue North, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$565
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$545
600 sqft
The Gateway Apartments in Grand Forks, ND offer comfortable one- and two-bedroom apartment homes for you and your pet. The great location and unique charm make these apartments the perfect place to call home.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 8 at 09:30pm
8 Units Available
Southpoint
3450 Ruemmele Rd, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$910
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of area shops and restaurants. Each home features a washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, a kitchen island, and modern appliances. Pet-friendly. Smoke-free living.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
McEnroe Place
3750 Garden View Drive, Grand Forks, ND
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
930 sqft
Spacious one- to four-bedroom apartments with large walk-in closets, open living areas and washer/dryer in unit. Located off of South 42nd Street close to restaurants. Sewer, water and garbage included.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Desoto Estates 2
3530 S 15th St, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$715
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Desoto Estates is the perfect place to call home! These spacious studio to three-bedroom apartment homes are conveniently located in the quiet south-side of Grand Forks.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Gateway Manor
2211 13th Avenue North, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$545
475 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$910
1000 sqft
Enjoy simple and practical living at Gateway Manor! These budget-friendly one- and three-bedroom apartment homes offer large living and dining space and an on-site laundry facility! Your apartment home will come with reserved parking spot, so you
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
6 Units Available
West Ridge Apartments
2750 South 38th Street, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$805
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at West Ridge Apartments in Grand Forks. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Stanford Court
3514 11th Avenue North, Grand Forks, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$595
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Stanford Court Apartments in Grand Forks, ND offer cat-friendly efficiency, one, and two-bedroom apartment homes near the University of North Dakota.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Louise
2113 13th Avenue North, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$685
900 sqft
The Louise Apartments offer economical one and two-bedroom, cat-friendly apartments in Grand Forks, ND. Combine a convenient location with a cozy and charming apartment, and you've found your next home!
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Amberwood Court
2520 9th Ave S, Grand Forks, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$580
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$685
820 sqft
Amberwood Court Apartments in Grand Forks, ND offer the perfect apartment in the perfect location. When friendly office staff are paired with great amenities, such as the included heat and laundry options, you've found your next home.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Claremont
1012 North 39th Street, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$565
600 sqft
The Claremont Apartments are best known for their location near the UND campus and the Ralph Engelstad Arena. These one-bedroom apartments are waiting to welcome you and your cat home.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Campus Place II Apartments
4274 University Avenue, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$920
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A fantastic place to live near the University of North Dakota and Red Pepper. Apartments offer large living areas, a washer and dryer, and walk-out patios. Near the fitness center and community room.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
University Flats
851 University Avenue, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1336 sqft
Great downtown location walking distance to shopping, restaurants and bars. Some units offered at lower rates to qualified households. Units are spacious and bright. Sewer, water and garbage paid.
