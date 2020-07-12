Apartment List
60 Apartments for rent in Grand Forks, ND with parking

60 Apartments for rent in Grand Forks, ND with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Grand Forks apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ...
1 of 2

1 of 2

2 Units Available
2 Units Available
Ashland
2151 36th Ave S, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$975
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community offers a dog park, garages, and additional storage. Handicapped accessible. Smoke-free living. Homes offer a washer and dryer, spacious layouts, and a kitchen island.
1 of 2

1 of 2

8 Units Available
8 Units Available
Landmark Estate Apartments
1105 Landeco Ln, Grand Forks, ND
Studio
$350
292 sqft
1 Bedroom
$575
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This modern community is in a centralized location. Community amenities include on-site laundry facilities. On the city bus line. Cats and dogs welcomed. Homes are spacious with short-term leases available.
1 of 2

1 of 2

42 Units Available
42 Units Available
The Legacy Apartments
3401 28th Ave S, Grand Forks, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$880
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1047 sqft
Located near the University of North Dakota and area shopping. The community offers a fitness center, playground, and courtyard. Each home features a walk-in closet, washer and dryer, and modern appliances.
1 of 2

1 of 2

18 Units Available
18 Units Available
Forest Park Apartments
2250 S 34th St, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$640
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$820
1080 sqft
A fantastic location near the Grand Forks' Columbia Shopping Mall and bus routes. This community offers basketball courts, a playground, pool, and fitness center. Smoke-free living. Large closets and updated appliances.
1 of 6

1 of 6

17 Units Available
17 Units Available
Valley Park
2323 S 17th St, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$510
522 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$470
750 sqft
Pet-friendly community just blocks from Shotgun Sally's, Grand Cities Mall, and Bringewatt Park in Grand Forks. Smoke-free units with carpeting, ceiling fans, tubs/showers, and all kitchen appliances.
1 of 2

1 of 2

16 Units Available
16 Units Available
Cardinal Point
2151 47th Avenue South, Grand Forks, ND
Studio
$910
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,085
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1302 sqft
Just minutes from shopping and dining, near the Kings Walk Golf Course. Lots of amenities including a basketball court, fitness center, hot tub, and movie theater. Smoke-free community. On-site pool and parking.
1 of 2

1 of 2

20 Units Available
20 Units Available
Southwind Apartments
2450 30th Ave S, Grand Forks, ND
Studio
$600
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$665
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
996 sqft
Just minutes from area amenities including schools and parks. Each apartment features a large living space, vaulted ceilings, and modern appliances. On-site sauna, community room, dog park, hot tub, and a fitness center.
1 of 2

1 of 2

4 Units Available
4 Units Available
The Gardens
1220 55th Ave S, Grand Forks, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1196 sqft
This modern community offers easy access to area parks and amenities. Apartments feature granite countertops, stunning cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. On-site fitness center, garage, and green space.
1 of 14

1 of 14

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Madison
1825 South 29th Street, Grand Forks, ND
2 Bedrooms
$695
900 sqft
Everything is close to these affordable two-bedroom apartments at Madison Apartments located in central Grand Forks, ND.
1 of 34

1 of 34

10 Units Available
10 Units Available
Bristol Park
715 N 42nd St, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$650
1280 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bristol Park Apartments and Townhomes, set in a residential Grand Forks neighborhood, is the perfect place to call home. From the handy dishwasher to the included heat and hot water, these charming apartments have everything you need.
1 of 12

1 of 12

12 Units Available
12 Units Available
McEnroe Place I-III
3920 Garden View Drive, Grand Forks, ND
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1248 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,705
1710 sqft
Comfortable apartment homes with both carpets and wood floors, spacious bathrooms and large closets. Located just off 42nd Ave close to shopping, schools, parks and bus routes. Sewer, water and garbage included.
1 of 3

1 of 3

3 Units Available
3 Units Available
McEnroe Place V
3841 Garden View Drive, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1130 sqft
Spacious apartments have large living and dining areas, washer/dryer in unit and private master baths. Located off South 42nd Street with access to schools, parks, bus routes and dining.
1 of 2

1 of 2

2 Units Available
2 Units Available
McEnroe Place VI
3941 Garden View Drive, Grand Forks, ND
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1130 sqft
Spacious apartments have large living and dining areas, washer/dryer in unit and private master bath. Located off 42nd Street close to dining and University of North Dakota. Sewer, water and garbage included.
1 of 11

1 of 11

11 Units Available
11 Units Available
The Gallery
815 North 39th Street, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$715
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1091 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Gallery in Grand Forks. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 16

1 of 16

16 Units Available
16 Units Available
Kensington Place
2303 27th Avenue South, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$720
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1213 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kensington Place in Grand Forks. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 5

1 of 5

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Campus Place V Apartments
411 North 42nd Street, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$925
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the school as well as Alerus Center. This newer constructed building offers larger apartments with a big living area and a washer and dryer in each. On-site green space.
1 of 4

1 of 4

3 Units Available
3 Units Available
Gateway
1923 12th Avenue North, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$565
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$545
600 sqft
The Gateway Apartments in Grand Forks, ND offer comfortable one- and two-bedroom apartment homes for you and your pet. The great location and unique charm make these apartments the perfect place to call home.
1 of 2

1 of 2

8 Units Available
8 Units Available
Southpoint
3450 Ruemmele Rd, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$910
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of area shops and restaurants. Each home features a washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, a kitchen island, and modern appliances. Pet-friendly. Smoke-free living.
1 of 10

1 of 10

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
McEnroe Place
3750 Garden View Drive, Grand Forks, ND
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
930 sqft
Spacious one- to four-bedroom apartments with large walk-in closets, open living areas and washer/dryer in unit. Located off of South 42nd Street close to restaurants. Sewer, water and garbage included.
1 of 5

1 of 5

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Campus Place VI Apartments
425 North 42nd Street, Grand Forks, ND
2 Bedrooms
$950
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the University of North Dakota and within walking distance to Red Pepper. Spacious layouts with an open concept style. Larger bedrooms and ample storage. Near the community fitness center.
1 of 11

1 of 11

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Desoto Estates 2
3530 S 15th St, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$715
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Desoto Estates is the perfect place to call home! These spacious studio to three-bedroom apartment homes are conveniently located in the quiet south-side of Grand Forks.
1 of 13

1 of 13

4 Units Available
4 Units Available
Gateway Manor
2211 13th Avenue North, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$545
475 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$910
1000 sqft
Enjoy simple and practical living at Gateway Manor! These budget-friendly one- and three-bedroom apartment homes offer large living and dining space and an on-site laundry facility! Your apartment home will come with reserved parking spot, so you
1 of 4

1 of 4

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Carriage House
2807 17th Ave S, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$635
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Carriage House Apartment Homes! These one- and two-bedroom apartment homes offer spacious layouts with a large living and dining area.
1 of 21

1 of 21

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Vista
325 North 51st Street, Grand Forks, ND
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1254 sqft
Vista Apartments is set on the west side of the flourishing city of Grand Forks. Spacious kitchens in the two- and three-bedroom apartments homes will inspire you to cook and entertain.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Grand Forks, ND

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Grand Forks apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

