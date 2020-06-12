/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
16 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Grand Forks, ND
Last updated June 12 at 10:58am
1 Unit Available
McEnroe Place
3750 Garden View Drive, Grand Forks, ND
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
930 sqft
Spacious one- to four-bedroom apartments with large walk-in closets, open living areas and washer/dryer in unit. Located off of South 42nd Street close to restaurants. Sewer, water and garbage included.
Last updated June 12 at 10:58am
1 Unit Available
McEnroe Place VI
3941 Garden View Drive, Grand Forks, ND
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
964 sqft
Spacious apartments have large living and dining areas, washer/dryer in unit and private master bath. Located off 42nd Street close to dining and University of North Dakota. Sewer, water and garbage included.
Last updated June 12 at 10:57am
13 Units Available
Kensington Place
2303 27th Avenue South, Grand Forks, ND
2 Bedrooms
$795
1073 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kensington Place in Grand Forks. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 11 at 05:16pm
18 Units Available
Cardinal Point
2151 47th Avenue South, Grand Forks, ND
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1302 sqft
Just minutes from shopping and dining, near the Kings Walk Golf Course. Lots of amenities including a basketball court, fitness center, hot tub, and movie theater. Smoke-free community. On-site pool and parking.
Last updated June 11 at 05:11pm
44 Units Available
The Legacy Apartments
3401 28th Ave S, Grand Forks, ND
2 Bedrooms
$905
1047 sqft
Located near the University of North Dakota and area shopping. The community offers a fitness center, playground, and courtyard. Each home features a walk-in closet, washer and dryer, and modern appliances.
Last updated June 11 at 05:22pm
3 Units Available
The Gardens
1220 55th Ave S, Grand Forks, ND
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1196 sqft
This modern community offers easy access to area parks and amenities. Apartments feature granite countertops, stunning cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. On-site fitness center, garage, and green space.
Last updated June 11 at 05:19pm
6 Units Available
Southpoint
3450 Ruemmele Rd, Grand Forks, ND
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1047 sqft
Within walking distance of area shops and restaurants. Each home features a washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, a kitchen island, and modern appliances. Pet-friendly. Smoke-free living.
Last updated June 11 at 05:13pm
5 Units Available
Ashland
2151 36th Ave S, Grand Forks, ND
2 Bedrooms
$910
1098 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers a dog park, garages, and additional storage. Handicapped accessible. Smoke-free living. Homes offer a washer and dryer, spacious layouts, and a kitchen island.
Last updated June 11 at 05:11pm
23 Units Available
Southwind Apartments
2450 30th Ave S, Grand Forks, ND
2 Bedrooms
$735
996 sqft
Just minutes from area amenities including schools and parks. Each apartment features a large living space, vaulted ceilings, and modern appliances. On-site sauna, community room, dog park, hot tub, and a fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
10 Units Available
Columbia West
2100 South 29th Street, Grand Forks, ND
2 Bedrooms
$825
868 sqft
Columbia West Apartments in Grand Forks, ND combines comfort and convenience with their many features and prime location.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
1 Unit Available
Northern Heights
615 1st Avenue North, Grand Forks, ND
2 Bedrooms
$985
1069 sqft
Spacious apartments with large living and dining areas, washer/dryer in unit and private master baths. Located off Demers Ave with easy access to parks, trails and bus routes. Community located close to Red River Park.
Last updated June 12 at 10:58am
7 Units Available
West Ridge Apartments
2750 South 38th Street, Grand Forks, ND
2 Bedrooms
$895
1041 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at West Ridge Apartments in Grand Forks. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
5 Units Available
University Flats
851 University Avenue, Grand Forks, ND
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1024 sqft
Great downtown location walking distance to shopping, restaurants and bars. Some units offered at lower rates to qualified households. Units are spacious and bright. Sewer, water and garbage paid.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
2 Units Available
Roughrider Apartments
2524 17th Ave S, Grand Forks, ND
2 Bedrooms
$625
880 sqft
Resting on the edge of a beautiful Grand Forks neighborhood, the Roughrider Apartments are the perfect place to call home. You will love the vintage character and extra storage in any of the efficiency, one-, or two-bedroom apartments!
Last updated June 12 at 10:58am
3 Units Available
McEnroe Place V
3841 Garden View Drive, Grand Forks, ND
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
964 sqft
Spacious apartments have large living and dining areas, washer/dryer in unit and private master baths. Located off South 42nd Street with access to schools, parks, bus routes and dining.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3531 13th Avenue North #205
3531 13th Avenue North, Grand Forks, ND
2 Bedrooms
$825
1055 sqft
2 bed, 2 bath Condo for Rent off Stanford Road - North Boyd condo available for rent, in-unit laundry, dishwasher, balcony, a/c, detached garage w/opener, 2 full size bathrooms (one master), controlled entry.
