1 bedroom apartments
27 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Grand Forks, ND
22 Units Available
The Gallery
815 North 39th Street, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$715
754 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Gallery in Grand Forks. View photos, descriptions and more!
13 Units Available
Kensington Place
2303 27th Avenue South, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$720
780 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kensington Place in Grand Forks. View photos, descriptions and more!
8 Units Available
Grandview II
1950 S 34th St, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$675
768 sqft
Located in a residential neighborhood in Grand Forks, the Grandview II Apartments offer a variety of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans and garages.
6 Units Available
President
210 North 6th Street, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$595
700 sqft
Old-fashioned architectural elements give the President Apartments in Grand Forks its unique charm. With the downtown location and the added storage space in each efficiency or one-bedroom apartment, President is an amazing place to call home.
18 Units Available
Cardinal Point
2151 47th Avenue South, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$1,025
868 sqft
Just minutes from shopping and dining, near the Kings Walk Golf Course. Lots of amenities including a basketball court, fitness center, hot tub, and movie theater. Smoke-free community. On-site pool and parking.
47 Units Available
The Legacy Apartments
3401 28th Ave S, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$925
777 sqft
Located near the University of North Dakota and area shopping. The community offers a fitness center, playground, and courtyard. Each home features a walk-in closet, washer and dryer, and modern appliances.
19 Units Available
Valley Park
2323 S 17th St, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$580
522 sqft
Pet-friendly community just blocks from Shotgun Sally's, Grand Cities Mall, and Bringewatt Park in Grand Forks. Smoke-free units with carpeting, ceiling fans, tubs/showers, and all kitchen appliances.
28 Units Available
Forest Park Apartments
2250 S 34th St, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$630
643 sqft
A fantastic location near the Grand Forks' Columbia Shopping Mall and bus routes. This community offers basketball courts, a playground, pool, and fitness center. Smoke-free living. Large closets and updated appliances.
5 Units Available
Ashland
2151 36th Ave S, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$820
747 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers a dog park, garages, and additional storage. Handicapped accessible. Smoke-free living. Homes offer a washer and dryer, spacious layouts, and a kitchen island.
23 Units Available
Southwind Apartments
2450 30th Ave S, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$650
647 sqft
Just minutes from area amenities including schools and parks. Each apartment features a large living space, vaulted ceilings, and modern appliances. On-site sauna, community room, dog park, hot tub, and a fitness center.
8 Units Available
Landmark Estate Apartments
1105 Landeco Ln, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$600
575 sqft
This modern community is in a centralized location. Community amenities include on-site laundry facilities. On the city bus line. Cats and dogs welcomed. Homes are spacious with short-term leases available.
8 Units Available
Amberwood Court
2520 9th Ave S, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$580
675 sqft
Amberwood Court Apartments in Grand Forks, ND offer the perfect apartment in the perfect location. When friendly office staff are paired with great amenities, such as the included heat and laundry options, you've found your next home.
3 Units Available
Claremont
1012 North 39th Street, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$565
600 sqft
The Claremont Apartments are best known for their location near the UND campus and the Ralph Engelstad Arena. These one-bedroom apartments are waiting to welcome you and your cat home.
7 Units Available
West Ridge Apartments
2750 South 38th Street, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$775
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at West Ridge Apartments in Grand Forks. View photos, descriptions and more!
8 Units Available
Stanford Court
3514 11th Avenue North, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$505
675 sqft
The Stanford Court Apartments in Grand Forks, ND offer cat-friendly efficiency, one, and two-bedroom apartment homes near the University of North Dakota.
2 Units Available
Gateway
1923 12th Avenue North, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$565
601 sqft
The Gateway Apartments in Grand Forks, ND offer comfortable one- and two-bedroom apartment homes for you and your pet. The great location and unique charm make these apartments the perfect place to call home.
1 Unit Available
Chandler 1866
1866 South 20th Street, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$625
520 sqft
Nestled on a shaded, tree-lined street in the heart of Grand Forks, Chandler 1866 is a small community of twelve, one-bedroom apartments with the features you are looking for.
10 Units Available
Columbia West
2100 South 29th Street, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$735
843 sqft
Columbia West Apartments in Grand Forks, ND combines comfort and convenience with their many features and prime location.
6 Units Available
Grandview I
1850 South 34th Street, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$675
702 sqft
The Grandview I Apartments in Grand Forks, ND are tucked in a cozy residential neighborhood. Offering a variety of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans and a garage, there is a perfect home for everyone at Grandview I.
3 Units Available
McEnroe Place V
3841 Garden View Drive, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$825
695 sqft
Spacious apartments have large living and dining areas, washer/dryer in unit and private master baths. Located off South 42nd Street with access to schools, parks, bus routes and dining.
1 Unit Available
Roughrider Apartments
2524 17th Ave S, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$595
672 sqft
Resting on the edge of a beautiful Grand Forks neighborhood, the Roughrider Apartments are the perfect place to call home. You will love the vintage character and extra storage in any of the efficiency, one-, or two-bedroom apartments!
2 Units Available
Louise
2113 13th Avenue North, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$545
500 sqft
The Louise Apartments offer economical one and two-bedroom, cat-friendly apartments in Grand Forks, ND. Combine a convenient location with a cozy and charming apartment, and you've found your next home!
2 Units Available
Gateway Manor
2211 13th Avenue North, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$545
475 sqft
Enjoy simple and practical living at Gateway Manor! These budget-friendly one- and three-bedroom apartment homes offer large living and dining space and an on-site laundry facility! Your apartment home will come with reserved parking spot, so you
3 Units Available
Desoto Estates
3550 S 17th St, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$995
979 sqft
Desoto Estates is the perfect place to call home! These spacious studio to three-bedroom apartment homes are conveniently located in the quiet south-side of Grand Forks.
