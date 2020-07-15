Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher cats allowed garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher carpet range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking pool garage on-site laundry e-payments

The Islander Apartments offer spacious two bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND near Downtown Fargo. With budget friendly amenities like paid heat and hot water, and convenient features that include community laundry, garages, and dishwashers, the Islander Apartments are the perfect place for you and your cat to call home.



Overlooking the beautiful Island Park near Downtown Fargo, these Fargo apartments are in a perfect location. Trails, sporting facilities, a pool,a and so much more is down the street for your outdoor entertainment. Travel north to find unique shopping and local dining experiences you can only find downtown!