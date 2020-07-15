All apartments in Fargo
Islander

415 7th Street South · (833) 305-9835
Location

415 7th Street South, Fargo, ND 58103
Downtown Fargo

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 23 · Avail. Sep 1

$690

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 24 · Avail. now

$725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 15 · Avail. now

$775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Islander.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
on-site laundry
e-payments
The Islander Apartments offer spacious two bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND near Downtown Fargo. With budget friendly amenities like paid heat and hot water, and convenient features that include community laundry, garages, and dishwashers, the Islander Apartments are the perfect place for you and your cat to call home.

Overlooking the beautiful Island Park near Downtown Fargo, these Fargo apartments are in a perfect location. Trails, sporting facilities, a pool,a and so much more is down the street for your outdoor entertainment. Travel north to find unique shopping and local dining experiences you can only find downtown!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 Per Applicant
Deposit: $250
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
fee: $200
limit: 1
rent: $20/month
restrictions: Prior written authorization from GOLDMARK is required prior to bringing your pet to the property. Additional documentation is required including proof of being spayed/neutered and up to date distemper and rabies inoculations.
Parking Details: Surface Lot, Detached Garage w/ Garage Door Opener.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Islander have any available units?
Islander has 3 units available starting at $690 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fargo, ND?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fargo Rent Report.
What amenities does Islander have?
Some of Islander's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Islander currently offering any rent specials?
Islander is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Islander pet-friendly?
Yes, Islander is pet friendly.
Does Islander offer parking?
Yes, Islander offers parking.
Does Islander have units with washers and dryers?
No, Islander does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Islander have a pool?
Yes, Islander has a pool.
Does Islander have accessible units?
No, Islander does not have accessible units.
Does Islander have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Islander has units with dishwashers.
