downtown fargo
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:07 PM
125 Apartments for rent in Downtown Fargo, Fargo, ND
3 Units Available
Islander
415 7th Street South, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$690
950 sqft
The Islander Apartments offer spacious two bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND near Downtown Fargo.
7 Units Available
Park Terrace
315 7th Street South, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$640
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$865
1125 sqft
Park Terrace Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo. These cat friendly apartments are also budget friendly. From the paid heat and hot water to the community laundry room, there's so much to love.
1 Unit Available
714 6th Ave N
714 6th Avenue North, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$995
1692 sqft
714 6th Ave N Available 08/01/20 RENOVATED 2 BED HOME - PARKING - PET FRIENDLY - Home renovated last winter! The main level includes a kitchen (with new fridge and range) and dinette area, a large living area with fireplace, and a 3 season
1 Unit Available
1010 7th Ave N
1010 7th Avenue North, Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
Sign 1 year lease get 1/2 off 1st months rent and get a 50"SMART TV 3 bedroom Home Walk to NDSU campus All utilities are tenants responsibility washer and dryer Pets Ok $75.00M Per Pet Off street parking Rent $1095 Deposit $600.00 Accepts Section 8.
1 Unit Available
1026 NP Avenue - 404
1026 Northern Pacific Avenue, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$925
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In 1929, construction started on The Union Storage & Transfer Cold Storage Warehouse and Armour Creamery buildings on NP Avenue. In 1938, the Great Depression ends.
1 Unit Available
920 6th Ave North - 205
920 6th Avenue North, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$565
500 sqft
Finding Normal Apartments are a unique downtown property. Secured access and 16 digital cameras are just a small part of this gated community.
Results within 1 mile of Downtown Fargo
7 Units Available
East Bridge
1951 Dakota Drive North, Fargo, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$800
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
998 sqft
The East Bridge Apartments are the perfect combination of style and convenience. Offering spacious efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom floor plans, these Fargo apartments near NDSU are perfect for any lifestyle.
3 Units Available
Luxford Court
823 10th Avenue North, Fargo, ND
Studio
$450
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$525
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$640
750 sqft
The Luxford Court Apartments feature cat friendly, efficiency and one bedroom apartments in North Fargo.
2 Units Available
Monticello
711 North University Drive, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$640
900 sqft
The Monticello Apartments offer cat friendly one and two bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. In addition to a convenient location, you'll love the affordable amenities like a garage for your vehicle.
4 Units Available
Kingswood
1001 18th Street North, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$900
1150 sqft
Besides the great North Fargo location, the Kingswood Apartments have a lot to offer anyone looking for a cozy and affordable home. These roomy one, two, and three bedroom apartments are ready to welcome you and your cat home.
4 Units Available
Cityside Apartments
202 6th Ave N, Fargo, ND
Studio
$510
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Cityside Apartments offer cozy efficiency, one, and two bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. From a great location near downtown, to the affordable amenities, the Cityside Apartments are a great place to call home.
5 Units Available
Thunder Creek
1920 Dakota Drive, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
822 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Thunder Creek Apartments in Fargo, ND offer one and two bedroom apartments with all of the features you've been looking for.
2 Units Available
Morningside Apartments
825 14th Street North, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$650
800 sqft
The Morningside Apartments offer one and two bedroom apartments in North Fargo, ND. From the great location near the NDSU Campus, to the affordable amenities like paid heat, the Morningside Apartments are a great place to call home!
1 Unit Available
Gemstone
1027 16th Street North, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$715
825 sqft
The Gemstone Apartments in North Fargo, ND offer comfortable and functional apartments for you and your cat. From a great location near NDSU Campus to the affordable prices, Gemstone Apartments is a perfect place to call home.
1 Unit Available
821 2 St N
821 2nd Street North, Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom house-2 blocks from Sanford Downtown - Property Id: 307924 Nice 2 Story, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, fully fenced house in North Fargo 2 blocks east of Sanford health and close to NDSU.
1 Unit Available
1408 10th Street North
1408 10th Street North, Fargo, ND
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
1408 10th Street North Available 08/01/20 4 Bed 1.5 Bath House! - 4 Bed/ 1.5 Bath house close to NDSU!! Double garage and is available August 1.
1 Unit Available
1520 3rd Street South
1520 3rd Street South, Moorhead, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1520 3rd Street South Available 09/01/20 4 Bed 2 Bath House! - Cute 4 bedroom 2 bath house! Located near Lindenwood park. Two large living spaces. Beautiful hard wood flooring! Lots of storage and room for a table in kitchen.
1 Unit Available
1213 4th St South
1213 4th Street South, Moorhead, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1250 sqft
1 Unit Available
911 4th Avenue South
911 4th Avenue South, Moorhead, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
911 4th Avenue South Available 09/01/20 4 Bed 2 Bath House! - Nice 4 Bed/2 Bath house in Moorhead located near MSUM and Concordia. Central Air and forced heat! Light wood flooring throughout. Washer/Dryer included.
1 Unit Available
824 9th St N
824 9th Street North, Fargo, ND
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1 Unit Available
1222 3rd St S
1222 3rd Street South, Moorhead, MN
7 Bedrooms
$1,800
2158 sqft
1 Unit Available
1026 N University
1026 North University Drive, Fargo, ND
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1476 sqft
1 Unit Available
1122 18th St N
1122 18th Street North, Fargo, ND
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1824 sqft
Great House Near NDSU! - (RLNE5676834)
1 Unit Available
1313 14th St S
1313 14th Street South, Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$795
Sign 1 Year Lease get 1/2 off 1st months rent and a 50"SMART TV This 3 bedroom and 1 bath duplex is right off of 13th Ave. with a great location this property won't last long.