Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony carpet walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking garage gym on-site laundry bbq/grill e-payments internet access

The Betty Ann Apartments in Fargo, ND offer cat friendly, one and two bedroom apartments. Located on the north side of town, near parks and more, there's so much to love. From the convenient features to the affordable prices - the Betty Ann Apartments are the perfect place to call home.