Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:50 AM

Candlelight

2000 21st Ave S · (833) 259-7172
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2000 21st Ave S, Fargo, ND 58103
Brunsdale

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 01-201 · Avail. Sep 1

$615

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 774 sqft

Unit 02-209 · Avail. Sep 1

$640

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 774 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 02-203 · Avail. Aug 2

$540

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 638 sqft

Unit 01-109 · Avail. Sep 1

$540

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 638 sqft

Unit 01-112 · Avail. Aug 1

$550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 638 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 01-104 · Avail. Aug 1

$605

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 782 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Candlelight.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
garage
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
bbq/grill
e-payments
The Candlelight Apartments features cozy one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo. Combining function and comfort, these affordable apartments have large off street parking lots and garages are included with select apartments. Bring your cat, and snuggle into your new home.

The Candlelight Apartments are perfectly located along Interstate 94 and near 25th Street and not far from University Drive. With so many main arteries nearby, there are more food and shopping options than you can count. Right around the corner is Doolittles and Ruby Tuesday for dine in restaurants. Only minutes away, you can find fast food options such as Burger King and McDonalds. Hop on the nearby recreational trail to be connected to miles of activities and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Water
Application Fee: $25 Per Applicant
Deposit: $250-$350
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $200
limit: 1
rent: $20/month
restrictions: Prior written authorization from GOLDMARK is required prior to bringing your pet to the property. Additional documentation is required including proof of being spayed/neutered and up to date distemper and rabies inoculations.
Parking Details: Open Lot, Single Car Garage Included.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Candlelight have any available units?
Candlelight has 8 units available starting at $540 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fargo, ND?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fargo Rent Report.
What amenities does Candlelight have?
Some of Candlelight's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Candlelight currently offering any rent specials?
Candlelight is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Candlelight pet-friendly?
Yes, Candlelight is pet friendly.
Does Candlelight offer parking?
Yes, Candlelight offers parking.
Does Candlelight have units with washers and dryers?
No, Candlelight does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Candlelight have a pool?
No, Candlelight does not have a pool.
Does Candlelight have accessible units?
Yes, Candlelight has accessible units.
Does Candlelight have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Candlelight has units with dishwashers.
