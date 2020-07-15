Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly accessible parking garage on-site laundry dogs allowed bbq/grill e-payments

The Candlelight Apartments features cozy one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo. Combining function and comfort, these affordable apartments have large off street parking lots and garages are included with select apartments. Bring your cat, and snuggle into your new home.



The Candlelight Apartments are perfectly located along Interstate 94 and near 25th Street and not far from University Drive. With so many main arteries nearby, there are more food and shopping options than you can count. Right around the corner is Doolittles and Ruby Tuesday for dine in restaurants. Only minutes away, you can find fast food options such as Burger King and McDonalds. Hop on the nearby recreational trail to be connected to miles of activities and parks.