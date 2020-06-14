37 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kernersville, NC

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
21 Units Available
Hawthorne at Main
100 Madison Place Cir, Kernersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$989
777 sqft
Award-winning community with resort-style swimming pool, poolside gas grills and a 24-hour fitness center. Pristine apartments offer sunrooms and private decks. Convenient access to Greensboro and Winston-Salem.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 06:55pm
21 Units Available
Abbotts Creek
1000 Abbotts Creek Cir, Kernersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$865
850 sqft
Close to I-40 and Highway 66. Stylish homes with modern kitchens, furniture, garbage disposals and patios/balconies. Pet-friendly community includes a volleyball court, coffee bar, dog park, pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:54pm
17 Units Available
The Grove at Kernersville
1014 Grays Land Rd, Kernersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
900 sqft
Vibrant, amenity-rich community, a quick trip from Winston-Salem and Greensboro. Brand new apartments feature beautiful gourmet kitchens, spa-like bathrooms and large windows with plenty of natural light.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Meadows
1341 Ellis Forest Rd, Kernersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
864 sqft
Located between I-40 and Highway 66. Furnished homes feature a modern kitchen, a patio or balcony and carpet. Community offers a putting green, a pool, a game room and a playground.
Results within 5 miles of Kernersville
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:49pm
18 Units Available
Plantation at Pleasant Ridge
1198 Pleasant Ridge Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$953
927 sqft
Pet-friendly community. Stunning views. Nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and granite countertops. Cozy fireplaces and private patios available. Easy commuting and within the Guilford School District. Near I-73.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Laurel Oak Ranch
8 Units Available
Laurel Springs
1281 Old Plank Rd, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
$706
850 sqft
Just a stone's throw from High Point University, these comfortable one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer a variety of amenities. These include full-sized W/D hookups, open floor plans, oversized closets and pantries.
Results within 10 miles of Kernersville
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Westend
54 Units Available
West End Station
206 N Green Street, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,130
667 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at West End Station in Winston-Salem. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 07:08pm
$
53 Units Available
The Avenue
5939 W Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$745
781 sqft
This pet-friendly community is within walking distance of Harris Teeter and Starbucks. On-site bark park, walking trails, and a fitness center. Each apartment offers washer and dryer connections, large kitchens, and storage.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:56pm
$
Downtown Winston-Salem
19 Units Available
50 West Fourth
50 W 4th St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,095
525 sqft
The Forsyth County Courthouse is located at 50 West Fourth in the central business district of Winston-Salem and is surrounded by both historic and modern office buildings.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Reserve at Bridford
1402 Bridford Pkwy, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
729 sqft
Luxurious Greensboro homes in well-maintained community with private lake. Units have gourmet kitchens, ice makers and 9-foot ceilings. Coffee bar, clubhouse and car wash area. Just north of I-73. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Brandemere
7013 Brandemere Ln, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$780
771 sqft
Brandemere Apartment Homes offers a serene community lifestyle in the historic Bethabara Old Town neighborhood of northwest Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and within two miles of Wake Forest University.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Westdale
14 Units Available
Link Apartments Brookstown
150 Peters Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,041
714 sqft
Excellent location, just steps from BB&T Baseball Park. Units offer laundry, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, internet cafe, coffee bar, and pool.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 06:59pm
16 Units Available
Legacy at Twin Oaks
5269 Hilltop Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,011
769 sqft
In-unit amenities include walk in closets, ice maker, and extra storage. Community offers 24-hour gym, coffee bar, dog park, and more. Located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Winston-Salem
83 Units Available
Link Apartments Innovation Quarter
530 North Patterson Ave, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,124
621 sqft
Our office is open for leasing activity! We will be taking in-person and virtual tours by appointment only. Social distancing guidelines will be required while touring.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 06:00pm
17 Units Available
Northcliffe Forest
2030 Northcliffe Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$615
572 sqft
Surround yourself with fresh energy, high-tech amenities, and elevated style. Indulge in extraordinary amenities, relax in appealing social spaces, and cultivate your ideal life. A bold new life awaits you at ASHTON OAKS APARTMENTS.
Verified

1 of 75

Last updated June 14 at 06:05pm
37 Units Available
Palladium Park
3902 Pallas Way, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
$912
772 sqft
Oversized floor plans, with walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookups and granite counters. Utility packages allow for all-in-one rent payment. Pool, gym and media theater. Surrounded by shopping center full of restaurants, stores and multi-screen cinema.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:56pm
$
Downtown Winston-Salem
22 Units Available
Winston Factory Lofts II
675 North Main Street, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
498 sqft
Originally built in 1920 by the P. H. Hanes Company for textile manufacturing, we converted these majestic industrial buildings into 171 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Winston-Salem
12 Units Available
Plant 64
545 Power Plant Cir, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,159
739 sqft
Due to the guidance on COVID-19 and for the safety and well-being of our team members, residents, and customers, site management offices are closed to the general public.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
10 Units Available
Lake's Edge Apartments
5646 W Market St, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$770
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lake's Edge Apartments in Greensboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 12 at 06:25am
30 Units Available
7029 West
7029 W Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$864
771 sqft
Upscale floor plans overlooking the pool area. Apartments feature granite countertops and a fireplace. On-site amenities include a tennis court, playground, internet cafe and 24-hour cardio studio. Garage available. Dog park on site.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
9 Units Available
Bridford Lake
1150 Bridford Lake Cir, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$855
920 sqft
Conveniently situated close to I-73. Residents enjoy units with granite counters, dishwasher, washer/dryer hookup and other luxurious amenities. Community features include 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, parking and pool.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Downtown Winston-Salem
5 Units Available
The Gallery Lofts
181 E 6th St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1013 sqft
This Downtown community features a coffee bar, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym. One- and two-bedroom apartments have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. There's plenty of shopping and dining along Main and Trade Streets.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 06:18pm
15 Units Available
Legacy at Friendly Manor
5402 Friendly Manor Dr, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$806
784 sqft
Fitness center, pool, multimedia theater and clubhouse with coffee bar. Apartment units have intrusion alarms, washer/dryer hookups, key fob access and bike storage. Near Friendly Road in Greensboro's popular Guilford College area.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:20pm
15 Units Available
Alexandria Park
3519 Ramsay St, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
$921
798 sqft
Furnished apartments with expansive closets. Car wash area, trash valet, pool and sundeck. A leash-free dog park and a pool table in the clubhouse. Near Oak Hollow Lake, just north of Interstate 74.

Welcome to the June 2020 Kernersville Rent Report. Kernersville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Kernersville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Welcome to the June 2020 Kernersville Rent Report. Kernersville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Kernersville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Kernersville rent trends were flat over the past month

Kernersville rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 2.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Kernersville stand at $787 for a one-bedroom apartment and $944 for a two-bedroom. Kernersville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Kernersville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,295; of the 10 largest cities in North Carolina that we have data for, Wilmington and High Point, where two-bedrooms go for $932 and $870, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.8% and -0.4%).
    • Greenville, Durham, and Winston-Salem have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Kernersville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Kernersville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Kernersville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Kernersville's median two-bedroom rent of $944 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.5% increase in Kernersville.
    • While Kernersville's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Kernersville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Kernersville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

