4656 Walcott St.

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly Renovated Ranch in Winston Salem! - Bight and cozy ranch-style home! Newly renovated with stylish flooring and luxury upgrades throughout!



- Stainless steel fridge with bottom freezer

- Bright kitchen

- Tons of natural sunlight

- Great front and back yard space



COVID-19 Disclaimer: For the foreseeable future, all showings will be no-contact to ensure everyone's safety. If you are interested in a virtual tour, please indicate your preferred method (FaceTime, Google Hangouts, Skype, etc.).



This property requires a 650+ credit score, a minimum income of at least 3xs the monthly rent to qualify and a clean rental history.



Offered by Acorn + Oak Triad Property Management. Please check out https://triad.acorn-oak.com for more information!



(RLNE5769090)