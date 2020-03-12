All apartments in Winston-Salem
Find more places like 4656 Walcott St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winston-Salem, NC
/
4656 Walcott St.
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:46 AM

4656 Walcott St.

4656 Walcott Street · (336) 494-5320
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Winston-Salem
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

4656 Walcott Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27106

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4656 Walcott St. · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1125 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Renovated Ranch in Winston Salem! - Bight and cozy ranch-style home! Newly renovated with stylish flooring and luxury upgrades throughout!

- Stainless steel fridge with bottom freezer
- Bright kitchen
- Tons of natural sunlight
- Great front and back yard space

COVID-19 Disclaimer: For the foreseeable future, all showings will be no-contact to ensure everyone's safety. If you are interested in a virtual tour, please indicate your preferred method (FaceTime, Google Hangouts, Skype, etc.).

This property requires a 650+ credit score, a minimum income of at least 3xs the monthly rent to qualify and a clean rental history.

Offered by Acorn + Oak Triad Property Management. Please check out https://triad.acorn-oak.com for more information!

(RLNE5769090)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4656 Walcott St. have any available units?
4656 Walcott St. has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Winston-Salem, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winston-Salem Rent Report.
What amenities does 4656 Walcott St. have?
Some of 4656 Walcott St.'s amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4656 Walcott St. currently offering any rent specials?
4656 Walcott St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4656 Walcott St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4656 Walcott St. is pet friendly.
Does 4656 Walcott St. offer parking?
No, 4656 Walcott St. does not offer parking.
Does 4656 Walcott St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4656 Walcott St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4656 Walcott St. have a pool?
No, 4656 Walcott St. does not have a pool.
Does 4656 Walcott St. have accessible units?
No, 4656 Walcott St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4656 Walcott St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4656 Walcott St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4656 Walcott St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Winston Factory Lofts
675 N Main St
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Savannah Place
400 Magnolia Branch Dr
Winston-Salem, NC 27104
Brookberry Park Apartments
100 Brookberry Dr
Winston-Salem, NC 27104
Griffith Commons Apartments
300 Griffith Plaza Dr
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Highland Oaks
700 Walnut Forest Dr
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
The Residences at the R.J. Reynolds Building
51 East 4th Street
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Link Apartments Innovation Quarter
530 North Patterson Ave
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Link Apartments Brookstown
150 Peters Creek Pkwy
Winston-Salem, NC 27101

Similar Pages

Winston-Salem 1 BedroomsWinston-Salem 2 Bedrooms
Winston-Salem 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWinston-Salem Apartments with Parking
Winston-Salem Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCConcord, NCHigh Point, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCBurlington, NCCornelius, NC
Kernersville, NCStatesville, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Winston SalemArdmore
Town And Country Estates
Mount Tabor

Apartments Near Colleges

Forsyth Technical Community CollegeWake Forest University
University of North Carolina School of the ArtsWinston-Salem State University
Guilford College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity