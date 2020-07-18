All apartments in Winston-Salem
Winston-Salem, NC
331 Skyview Drive
331 Skyview Drive

331 Skyview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

331 Skyview Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27127
Union Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 331 Skyview Drive have any available units?
331 Skyview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winston-Salem, NC.
How much is rent in Winston-Salem, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winston-Salem Rent Report.
Is 331 Skyview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
331 Skyview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 331 Skyview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 331 Skyview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winston-Salem.
Does 331 Skyview Drive offer parking?
No, 331 Skyview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 331 Skyview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 331 Skyview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 331 Skyview Drive have a pool?
No, 331 Skyview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 331 Skyview Drive have accessible units?
No, 331 Skyview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 331 Skyview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 331 Skyview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 331 Skyview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 331 Skyview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
