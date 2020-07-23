Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities pet friendly

2493 Autumn Mist Dr. - 2 Bedrooms

2.5 Baths



$1,295 Monthly Rent

$1,295 Security Deposit



1 small dog 35lbs or under, not cats

* non-refundable pet fee of $250



Elementary: Ward

Middle: Wiley

High: Reynolds



Heat:Forced Warm Air

Heating Fuel: Natural Gas

Cooling: Central

Water Heater: Gas

Water: Public

Sewer: Public



Amazing townhome in desirable Hillcrest. Open main level floor plan with large living room, dining and dining area with wood floors, SS applicanced in the kitchen with ample cabinet space. Large bedrooms with ensuite bathroom.



Directions: South on Stratford Rd, Right on Hillcrest Center Circle, Right on Summergate, Right on Autumn Mist.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5439627)