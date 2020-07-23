All apartments in Winston-Salem
Winston-Salem, NC
2493 Autumn Mist Dr.
2493 Autumn Mist Dr.

2493 Autumn Mist Drive · No Longer Available
Winston-Salem
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedroom Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

2493 Autumn Mist Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pet friendly
2493 Autumn Mist Dr. - 2 Bedrooms
2.5 Baths

$1,295 Monthly Rent
$1,295 Security Deposit

1 small dog 35lbs or under, not cats
* non-refundable pet fee of $250

Elementary: Ward
Middle: Wiley
High: Reynolds

Heat:Forced Warm Air
Heating Fuel: Natural Gas
Cooling: Central
Water Heater: Gas
Water: Public
Sewer: Public

Amazing townhome in desirable Hillcrest. Open main level floor plan with large living room, dining and dining area with wood floors, SS applicanced in the kitchen with ample cabinet space. Large bedrooms with ensuite bathroom.

Directions: South on Stratford Rd, Right on Hillcrest Center Circle, Right on Summergate, Right on Autumn Mist.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5439627)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2493 Autumn Mist Dr. have any available units?
2493 Autumn Mist Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winston-Salem, NC.
How much is rent in Winston-Salem, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winston-Salem Rent Report.
Is 2493 Autumn Mist Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2493 Autumn Mist Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2493 Autumn Mist Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2493 Autumn Mist Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2493 Autumn Mist Dr. offer parking?
No, 2493 Autumn Mist Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 2493 Autumn Mist Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2493 Autumn Mist Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2493 Autumn Mist Dr. have a pool?
No, 2493 Autumn Mist Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2493 Autumn Mist Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2493 Autumn Mist Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2493 Autumn Mist Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2493 Autumn Mist Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2493 Autumn Mist Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2493 Autumn Mist Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
