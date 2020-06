Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning extra storage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy Brick House with Spacious Yard! - 3 Bedroom 1.5 bath, cozy home ready for move in today. Wood flooring throughout the living room and bedrooms. Homely kitchen will appliances included, such as range and refrigerator. Shed in the backyard area for extra storage. Gas heat and Central AC. Don't miss out! Schedule a tour today!



Pets under 50 pounds allowed with fee, breed and size restrictions do apply



Our office hours are 8:30-5:00 Monday through Friday. We will be glad to answer any questions that you may have. We can make arrangements for you to see the home as well.



920 W. Fifth Street

Winston Salem NC 27101

(336) 722-6133

T. E. Johnson & Sons Property Management



Beware of Scams- we will never ask you to wire money



(RLNE4492345)