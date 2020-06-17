All apartments in Winston-Salem
145 Billie Sue Drive.
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

145 Billie Sue Drive · No Longer Available
Location

145 Billie Sue Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27104
Club Haven Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease, terms and conditions apply upon move in. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 145 Billie Sue Drive have any available units?
145 Billie Sue Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winston-Salem, NC.
How much is rent in Winston-Salem, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winston-Salem Rent Report.
Is 145 Billie Sue Drive currently offering any rent specials?
145 Billie Sue Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 Billie Sue Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 145 Billie Sue Drive is pet friendly.
Does 145 Billie Sue Drive offer parking?
No, 145 Billie Sue Drive does not offer parking.
Does 145 Billie Sue Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 145 Billie Sue Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 Billie Sue Drive have a pool?
No, 145 Billie Sue Drive does not have a pool.
Does 145 Billie Sue Drive have accessible units?
No, 145 Billie Sue Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 145 Billie Sue Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 145 Billie Sue Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 145 Billie Sue Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 145 Billie Sue Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

