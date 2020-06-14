Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:30 AM

16 Apartments for rent in Carolina Beach, NC with garage

Carolina Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, ... Read Guide >

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Carolina Beach
1 Unit Available
901 Seafarer Drive
901 Seafarer Drive, Carolina Beach, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1488 sqft
901 Seafarer Drive - Fully-Furnished Carolina Beach Rental!!! This is a fully furnished 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom property in Carolina Sands. The property is available October - May.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Carolina Beach
1 Unit Available
201 Silver Sloop Way
201 Silver Sloop Way, Carolina Beach, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1950 sqft
Available July 1st! 3 BR/3 BA townhome in beautiful Harbour Point neighborhood. Bright open design with two master bedrooms upstairs and main level bedroom/study. Lots of pretty porches, deck, fenced yard and single car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Carolina Beach

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6015 Slipper Shell Street Townes at Marketplace
6015 Slipper Shell Street, New Hanover County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1350 sqft
6015 Slipper Shell Street Townes at Marketplace Available 08/01/20 The Townes at Marketplace - FURNISHED - Single story Townhouse - 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath with over 1350 sq. ft. Attached 1 car garage and screened porch.
Results within 10 miles of Carolina Beach
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
36 Units Available
Indy West Apartments
3960 Independence Boulevard, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,072
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1579 sqft
Enjoy elevated, coastal-inspired living every day at Indy West. Our vibrant community, luxurious amenities, and sublime location were designed with you in mind. This is what coming home feels like.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Belle Meade Apartment Homes
1109 Matteo Dr #108, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,022
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Belle Meade Apartment Homes is the true definition of a boutique community that offers southern charm with sophisticated elegance and custom design features. Our homes are perfectly located beside Belle Meade Plantation in Wilmington, NC.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Pine Valley West
4 Units Available
Barclay Place
2545 Croquet Drive, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,215
974 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1351 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering townhomes, garden homes, and cottages, this complex provides nine-foot ceilings, garden nooks, monitored intrusion alarm systems, and walking distance to local trails and putting greens.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
142 Units Available
Woodlands Landing
3215 Midvale Drive, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,150
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1296 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1667 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Pine Valley West
22 Units Available
Element Barclay
1605 Barclay Point Blvd, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,110
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1659 sqft
Luxury units adjacent to The Pointe at Barclay. The complex has a resort-style saltwater pool, a clubhouse and a dog park. Apartments have unique floor plans with ample storage space.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
916 Lorraine Drive N
916 Lorraine Drive North, Silver Lake, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1400 sqft
Arrowhead - Split level SFH with over 1400 sq. ft.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
423 Horn Road
423 Horn Road, Silver Lake, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Move in Ready - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath one car garage. Duplex home. Close to dining, shopping, and schools. One car garage.Private patio. Fenced in. Lawn Care Included! (RLNE4841315)

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pine Valley East
1 Unit Available
3204 Shadow Ct.
3204 Shadow Court, Wilmington, NC
6 Bedrooms
$2,150
3800 sqft
3204 Shadow Ct. Available 07/13/20 Hoggard school district, 6 Bedrooms, 2 Car garage, pets ok, fenced yard - Woodberry Forest community, popular schools! Central Wilmington, convenient to hospital, Publix, shopping, beaches and downtown.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5117 LONG POINT ROAD
5117 Long Pointe Road, Myrtle Grove, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1750 sqft
5117 LONG POINT ROAD Available 06/15/20 Home in Masonboro Village - Masonboro Village. Single story house with over 1750 sq. ft with cathedral ceilings and split floor plan, includes attached 2 car garage. Beautiful Screened in porch approx. 180 sq.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
1 Unit Available
4114 Kettering Pl
4114 Kettering Place, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1416 sqft
This is a prime, perfect location in the Wilmington area. This location is in the heart of Wilmington, being minutes away from Wilmington’s historic downtown, Greenfield Lake/ Amphitheatre, and New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

1 of 26

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
533 Lyrebird Avenue
533 Lyrebird Avenue, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1548 sqft
533 Lyrebird Avenue Available 06/08/20 Beautiful New Construction in Del Webb by Riverlights (55 and over community) - Welcome home to Del Webb by Riverlights! This community is brand new and is strictly for those 55 and over.

1 of 40

Last updated January 5 at 04:31am
1 Unit Available
4705 Pineview Dr
4705 Pineview Drive, New Hanover County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,649
2168 sqft
This is the perfect location. it's located just 5 minutes from Carolina / Kure Beaches. Nearby Veterans Park/Ashley High School is where you will find one of New Hanover County's largest, newest, and nicest park systems.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
1 Unit Available
312 Raye Drive
312 Raye Drive, Silver Lake, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1225 sqft
Tucked away near the Monkey Junction area, this home is centrally located to schools, grocery, shopping, and restaurants! Tenant pays all utilities. Apply at www.zenrealestatenc.com
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Carolina Beach, NC

Carolina Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

