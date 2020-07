Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities gym media room cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool pet friendly alarm system bbq/grill dog grooming area smoke-free community

Overlook riverfront views day after day from our brand new high-rise apartment community. Our studio, one and two-bedroom apartment homes are created with you in mind - distinctive designs, timeless architecture, modern style, and breathtaking Cape Fear River and Historic Downtown Wilmington views. Downtown Wilmington radiates old-town charm mixed with modern amenities and has an endless array of perks. Within a 5 minute walk, you can dine at an exceptional restaurant, enjoy a world-class theatre production, pick up groceries from the local farmers market. Located between Grace and Chestnut Streets, and fronting North Water Street, Overlook at River Place creates a residential experience that combines upscale apartment living with a premier downtown address, where everything is just seconds from your doorstep.