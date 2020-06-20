All apartments in Wilmington
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

5410 Carolyn Drive

5410 Carolyn Drive · (910) 332-0736 ext. 104
Location

5410 Carolyn Drive, Wilmington, NC 28409
Camellia Heights & Dogwood

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5410 Carolyn Drive · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Painted Cottage on a hill with wood floors, updated windows, huge storage barn and fire place! - Cute painted brick cottage on a hill, Clearbrook off Greenville Loop Rd. Roland Grise and Hoggard schools. This one level home is located in central Wilmington. Walk to Hops restaurant or Jungle Rapids Park. Minutes to Wrightsville Beach and Mayfaire Shopping. This home features wood floors, updated windows, den and huge storage barn. Formal living room with wood floors and large picture window. Eat in kitchen with vaulted ceiling and wood beam design. Step down family room with fire place and built in shelves. Three nice size bedrooms with wood floors and master with private half bath and deep closet. Walk in laundry room with hook ups. This home has a huge lot lined with beautiful pink Azalea bushes. This home offers a large back patio for summer grilling and two story storage barn that is fully wired for a work shop. Pets case by case. no students.

All showings are put on hold for a temporary period for COVID-19. To be added to a showing request list Please go to www.dianneperryco.com click rentals tab, click the home you like, click view details, click contact us tab and complete the request or ask any questions you might have. We will reach out to you. Thank you for your cooperation Dianne Perry & Co

(RLNE5049995)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5410 Carolyn Drive have any available units?
5410 Carolyn Drive has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5410 Carolyn Drive have?
Some of 5410 Carolyn Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5410 Carolyn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5410 Carolyn Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5410 Carolyn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5410 Carolyn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5410 Carolyn Drive offer parking?
No, 5410 Carolyn Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5410 Carolyn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5410 Carolyn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5410 Carolyn Drive have a pool?
No, 5410 Carolyn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5410 Carolyn Drive have accessible units?
No, 5410 Carolyn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5410 Carolyn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5410 Carolyn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5410 Carolyn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5410 Carolyn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
