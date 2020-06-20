5410 Carolyn Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry bbq/grill

Painted Cottage on a hill with wood floors, updated windows, huge storage barn and fire place! - Cute painted brick cottage on a hill, Clearbrook off Greenville Loop Rd. Roland Grise and Hoggard schools. This one level home is located in central Wilmington. Walk to Hops restaurant or Jungle Rapids Park. Minutes to Wrightsville Beach and Mayfaire Shopping. This home features wood floors, updated windows, den and huge storage barn. Formal living room with wood floors and large picture window. Eat in kitchen with vaulted ceiling and wood beam design. Step down family room with fire place and built in shelves. Three nice size bedrooms with wood floors and master with private half bath and deep closet. Walk in laundry room with hook ups. This home has a huge lot lined with beautiful pink Azalea bushes. This home offers a large back patio for summer grilling and two story storage barn that is fully wired for a work shop. Pets case by case. no students.



All showings are put on hold for a temporary period for COVID-19. To be added to a showing request list Please go to www.dianneperryco.com click rentals tab, click the home you like, click view details, click contact us tab and complete the request or ask any questions you might have. We will reach out to you. Thank you for your cooperation Dianne Perry & Co



(RLNE5049995)