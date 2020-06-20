All apartments in Wilmington
514 Maides Ave
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

514 Maides Ave

514 Maides Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

514 Maides Avenue, Wilmington, NC 28405
Creekwood

Amenities

pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bed / 1 Bath House - Downtown Wilmington - Property Id: 281904

This is a 2 bed/1 bath house in downtown Wilmington. It is ready for immediate move in. Landscaping has bee completed (after this picture was taken)

No utilities included
$750 Rent
$750 Deposit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281904
Property Id 281904

(RLNE5784107)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 Maides Ave have any available units?
514 Maides Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wilmington, NC.
What amenities does 514 Maides Ave have?
Some of 514 Maides Ave's amenities include pet friendly, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 514 Maides Ave currently offering any rent specials?
514 Maides Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 Maides Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 514 Maides Ave is pet friendly.
Does 514 Maides Ave offer parking?
No, 514 Maides Ave does not offer parking.
Does 514 Maides Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 514 Maides Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 Maides Ave have a pool?
No, 514 Maides Ave does not have a pool.
Does 514 Maides Ave have accessible units?
No, 514 Maides Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 514 Maides Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 514 Maides Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 514 Maides Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 514 Maides Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
