Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Wilmington
Find more places like 514 Maides Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Wilmington, NC
/
514 Maides Ave
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
514 Maides Ave
514 Maides Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wilmington
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
514 Maides Avenue, Wilmington, NC 28405
Creekwood
Amenities
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bed / 1 Bath House - Downtown Wilmington - Property Id: 281904
This is a 2 bed/1 bath house in downtown Wilmington. It is ready for immediate move in. Landscaping has bee completed (after this picture was taken)
No utilities included
$750 Rent
$750 Deposit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281904
Property Id 281904
(RLNE5784107)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 514 Maides Ave have any available units?
514 Maides Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Wilmington, NC
.
What amenities does 514 Maides Ave have?
Some of 514 Maides Ave's amenities include pet friendly, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 514 Maides Ave currently offering any rent specials?
514 Maides Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 Maides Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 514 Maides Ave is pet friendly.
Does 514 Maides Ave offer parking?
No, 514 Maides Ave does not offer parking.
Does 514 Maides Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 514 Maides Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 Maides Ave have a pool?
No, 514 Maides Ave does not have a pool.
Does 514 Maides Ave have accessible units?
No, 514 Maides Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 514 Maides Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 514 Maides Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 514 Maides Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 514 Maides Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Birchwood Park
4395 Birchwood Dr
Wilmington, NC 28405
Bellingham Park
1522 Cadfel Ct
Wilmington, NC 28412
Cypress Pointe Apartments
4861 College Acres Drive
Wilmington, NC 28403
Clear Run by Arium
5300 New Centre Dr
Wilmington, NC 28403
Hawthorne at Murrayville
5418 Sirius Dr
Wilmington, NC 28405
Arboretum West
347 Arboretum Drive
Wilmington, NC 28405
Chateau Terrace
1201 Columbus Circle
Wilmington, NC 28403
Reserve at Forest Hills
361 Darlington Ave
Wilmington, NC 28403
Similar Pages
Wilmington 1 Bedrooms
Wilmington 2 Bedrooms
Wilmington Apartments with Pool
Wilmington Dog Friendly Apartments
Wilmington Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Jacksonville, NC
Leland, NC
Little River, SC
North Myrtle Beach, SC
Northchase, NC
Hampstead, NC
Shallotte, NC
Sneads Ferry, NC
Kings Grant, NC
Carolina Beach, NC
Piney Green, NC
Silver Lake, NC
Swansboro, NC
Murraysville, NC
Skippers Corner, NC
Half Moon, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Winter Park & Piney Woods
Pine Valley West
College Acres
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & Mc Clelland Estates
Hanover Heights
Dry Pond, Greenfield & Lake Forest
Devon Park
Downtown Wilmington
Apartments Near Colleges
Cape Fear Community College
University of North Carolina Wilmington