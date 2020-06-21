All apartments in Wilmington
Find more places like 4623 McClelland Drive 103.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wilmington, NC
/
4623 McClelland Drive 103
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

4623 McClelland Drive 103

4623 Mcclelland Drive · (910) 791-9992
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wilmington
See all
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4623 Mcclelland Drive, Wilmington, NC 28405
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4623 McClelland Drive 103 · Avail. now

$965

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4623 McClelland Drive K103 - Two bedroom, Two bath first floor condo located in Holton Place. This condo has an open floor plan with a great size dining and living room. Recently painted and has vinyl plank flooring throughout! NO CARPET! Large master bedroom with ensuite bathroom! Private back patio with outside storage. Conveniently located in the heart of Wilmington, close to city transportation
Water, trash, and sewer included in rent.
Owner will consider a pet with a $250.00 non-refundable pet fee and $25.00 a month in pet rent.
Application fee $75.00
Deposit $965.00
Admin Fee $99.00

Property Plus Carolina, LLC

(RLNE5802618)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4623 McClelland Drive 103 have any available units?
4623 McClelland Drive 103 has a unit available for $965 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4623 McClelland Drive 103 have?
Some of 4623 McClelland Drive 103's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4623 McClelland Drive 103 currently offering any rent specials?
4623 McClelland Drive 103 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4623 McClelland Drive 103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4623 McClelland Drive 103 is pet friendly.
Does 4623 McClelland Drive 103 offer parking?
No, 4623 McClelland Drive 103 does not offer parking.
Does 4623 McClelland Drive 103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4623 McClelland Drive 103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4623 McClelland Drive 103 have a pool?
No, 4623 McClelland Drive 103 does not have a pool.
Does 4623 McClelland Drive 103 have accessible units?
No, 4623 McClelland Drive 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 4623 McClelland Drive 103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4623 McClelland Drive 103 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4623 McClelland Drive 103 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4623 McClelland Drive 103 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4623 McClelland Drive 103?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Preserve at Pine Valley
3314 Wickslow Rd
Wilmington, NC 28412
Arbor Trace
2440 Salinger Court
Wilmington, NC 28412
Braxton Place
4191 Hearthside Dr
Wilmington, NC 28412
Cypress Pointe Apartments
4861 College Acres Drive
Wilmington, NC 28403
One Midtown
2945 Midtown Way
Wilmington, NC 28403
City Block
814 N 3rd St
Wilmington, NC 28401
Village Green
820 N Macmillan Ave
Wilmington, NC 28403
Chateau Terrace
1201 Columbus Circle
Wilmington, NC 28403

Similar Pages

Wilmington 1 BedroomsWilmington 2 Bedrooms
Wilmington Apartments with PoolWilmington Dog Friendly Apartments
Wilmington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, NCLeland, NCLittle River, SCNorth Myrtle Beach, SCNorthchase, NCHampstead, NC
Shallotte, NCSneads Ferry, NCKings Grant, NCCarolina Beach, NCPiney Green, NC
Silver Lake, NCSwansboro, NCMurraysville, NCSkippers Corner, NCHalf Moon, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Winter Park & Piney WoodsPine Valley WestCollege Acres
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & Mc Clelland EstatesHanover HeightsDry Pond, Greenfield & Lake Forest
Devon ParkDowntown Wilmington

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community College
University of North Carolina Wilmington
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity