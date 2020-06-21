4623 McClelland Drive 103

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4623 McClelland Drive K103 - Two bedroom, Two bath first floor condo located in Holton Place. This condo has an open floor plan with a great size dining and living room. Recently painted and has vinyl plank flooring throughout! NO CARPET! Large master bedroom with ensuite bathroom! Private back patio with outside storage. Conveniently located in the heart of Wilmington, close to city transportation

Water, trash, and sewer included in rent.

Owner will consider a pet with a $250.00 non-refundable pet fee and $25.00 a month in pet rent.

Application fee $75.00

Deposit $965.00

Admin Fee $99.00



Property Plus Carolina, LLC



(RLNE5802618)