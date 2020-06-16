All apartments in Wilmington
Find more places like 4523 Sagedale Drive Unit 302.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wilmington, NC
/
4523 Sagedale Drive Unit 302
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:40 AM

4523 Sagedale Drive Unit 302

4523 Sagedale Drive · (910) 202-3673
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wilmington
See all
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4523 Sagedale Drive, Wilmington, NC 28405
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4523 Sagedale Drive - S4523.302 Unit 302 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1189 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Cornerstone - Owner is offering $200 off first month's rent if you sign a year lease. Hurry don't miss out on this great deal!
Spacious two bedroom, two bathroom, third floor condo tucked away in the Cornerstone subdivision. Located conveniently close to shopping and restaurants! The great room is just that, GREAT. It offers vaulted ceilings that make the space feel larger, lighter, and more open. The great room also offers a gas burning fireplace that will make you feel cozy in the chilly winters. Guest bath has a custom sink. The master bath allows you to relax after a long day in the giant whirlpool tub. It also has a separate shower with large vanity and walk-in closet. You have a large private balcony that overlooks the back of the property pond and a wooded area. Walk out to the balcony from the great room and the master bedroom. Newer paint, nice laminate floors, beautifully up-fit master closet. In the summer, get a tan and cool off in the community pool. Community also offers night-time security.
No smoking.
Application fees
Small dog only upon approval with non-refundable pet fee- no cats
Schools at time of listing: College Park Elem, Noble Middle, and New Hanover High

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5157177)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4523 Sagedale Drive Unit 302 have any available units?
4523 Sagedale Drive Unit 302 has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4523 Sagedale Drive Unit 302 have?
Some of 4523 Sagedale Drive Unit 302's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4523 Sagedale Drive Unit 302 currently offering any rent specials?
4523 Sagedale Drive Unit 302 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4523 Sagedale Drive Unit 302 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4523 Sagedale Drive Unit 302 is pet friendly.
Does 4523 Sagedale Drive Unit 302 offer parking?
No, 4523 Sagedale Drive Unit 302 does not offer parking.
Does 4523 Sagedale Drive Unit 302 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4523 Sagedale Drive Unit 302 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4523 Sagedale Drive Unit 302 have a pool?
Yes, 4523 Sagedale Drive Unit 302 has a pool.
Does 4523 Sagedale Drive Unit 302 have accessible units?
No, 4523 Sagedale Drive Unit 302 does not have accessible units.
Does 4523 Sagedale Drive Unit 302 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4523 Sagedale Drive Unit 302 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4523 Sagedale Drive Unit 302 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4523 Sagedale Drive Unit 302 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4523 Sagedale Drive Unit 302?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Reserve at Mayfaire
1411 Parkview Cir
Wilmington, NC 28405
Belle Meade Apartment Homes
1109 Matteo Dr #108
Wilmington, NC 28412
Tesla Park
4510 Tesla Park Dr
Wilmington, NC 28412
Hawthorne Centre North
5208 Ringo Dr
Wilmington, NC 28405
Headwaters at Autumn Hall
612 Council St
Wilmington, NC 28403
The Creek at Forest Hills
2247 Wrightsville Ave
Wilmington, NC 28403
The Pines of Wilmington
1002 Mayflower Dr. #2-I
Wilmington, NC 28412
Village Green
820 N Macmillan Ave
Wilmington, NC 28403

Similar Pages

Wilmington 1 BedroomsWilmington 2 Bedrooms
Wilmington Apartments with PoolWilmington Dog Friendly Apartments
Wilmington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, NCLeland, NCLittle River, SCNorth Myrtle Beach, SCNorthchase, NCHampstead, NC
Shallotte, NCSneads Ferry, NCKings Grant, NCCarolina Beach, NCPiney Green, NC
Silver Lake, NCSwansboro, NCMurraysville, NCSkippers Corner, NCHalf Moon, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Winter Park & Piney WoodsPine Valley WestCollege Acres
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & Mc Clelland EstatesHanover HeightsDry Pond, Greenfield & Lake Forest
Devon ParkDowntown Wilmington

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community College
University of North Carolina Wilmington
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity