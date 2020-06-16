4523 Sagedale Drive Unit 302

Amenities

2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Cornerstone - Owner is offering $200 off first month's rent if you sign a year lease. Hurry don't miss out on this great deal!

Spacious two bedroom, two bathroom, third floor condo tucked away in the Cornerstone subdivision. Located conveniently close to shopping and restaurants! The great room is just that, GREAT. It offers vaulted ceilings that make the space feel larger, lighter, and more open. The great room also offers a gas burning fireplace that will make you feel cozy in the chilly winters. Guest bath has a custom sink. The master bath allows you to relax after a long day in the giant whirlpool tub. It also has a separate shower with large vanity and walk-in closet. You have a large private balcony that overlooks the back of the property pond and a wooded area. Walk out to the balcony from the great room and the master bedroom. Newer paint, nice laminate floors, beautifully up-fit master closet. In the summer, get a tan and cool off in the community pool. Community also offers night-time security.

No smoking.

Small dog only upon approval with non-refundable pet fee- no cats

Schools at time of listing: College Park Elem, Noble Middle, and New Hanover High



