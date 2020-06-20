All apartments in Wilmington
Find more places like 2808 Bloomfield Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wilmington, NC
/
2808 Bloomfield Lane
Last updated June 22 2020 at 1:44 AM

2808 Bloomfield Lane

2808 Bloomfiel Lane · (910) 672-6910
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wilmington
See all
Hanover Heights
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2808 Bloomfiel Lane, Wilmington, NC 28412
Hanover Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
media room
Beautiful Bellingham Park Condo community. This lovely unit is located on the 3rd floor and gets great natural light with a open floor plan. A large dining room greets you once you walk in, Kitchen with Corina counter top, stainless sink, double door refrigerator and glass top stove. Living room that is open to a small sunroom or office area. Nice size guest room with use of the full hall bath. Large master bedroom with laundry closet with washer and dryer, walk in closet, private bathroom with double vanity sink, shower tub combo. Bellingham Park has wonderful amenities, club house with pool, gym and movie theater. W/S/T included!

All showings are put on hold for a temporary period for COVID-19. To be added to a showing request list Please go to www.dianneperryco.com click rentals tab, click the home you like, click view details, click contact us tab and complete the request or ask any questions you might have. We will reach out to you. Thank you for your cooperation Dianne Perry & Co

For homes with Rently boxes for showings safety tip, don’t touch your face in showings, where a mask, wash or sanitize your hands after you put the key back in the box and exit the home. If another person is viewing the home when you arrive please wait to go in after they leave.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available 6/15/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2808 Bloomfield Lane have any available units?
2808 Bloomfield Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wilmington, NC.
What amenities does 2808 Bloomfield Lane have?
Some of 2808 Bloomfield Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2808 Bloomfield Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2808 Bloomfield Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2808 Bloomfield Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2808 Bloomfield Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wilmington.
Does 2808 Bloomfield Lane offer parking?
No, 2808 Bloomfield Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2808 Bloomfield Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2808 Bloomfield Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2808 Bloomfield Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2808 Bloomfield Lane has a pool.
Does 2808 Bloomfield Lane have accessible units?
No, 2808 Bloomfield Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2808 Bloomfield Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2808 Bloomfield Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2808 Bloomfield Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2808 Bloomfield Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2808 Bloomfield Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Briarcliff Villas
2505 Briarcliff Cir
Wilmington, NC 28411
Bellingham Park
1522 Cadfel Ct
Wilmington, NC 28412
Element Barclay
1605 Barclay Point Blvd
Wilmington, NC 28412
Cypress Pointe Apartments
4861 College Acres Drive
Wilmington, NC 28403
Tesla Park
4510 Tesla Park Dr
Wilmington, NC 28412
Grandview Luxury Apartments
7205 Wrightsville Ave
Wilmington, NC 28403
Barclay Place
2545 Croquet Drive
Wilmington, NC 28412
Village Green
820 N Macmillan Ave
Wilmington, NC 28403

Similar Pages

Wilmington 1 BedroomsWilmington 2 Bedrooms
Wilmington Apartments with PoolWilmington Dog Friendly Apartments
Wilmington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, NCLeland, NCLittle River, SCNorth Myrtle Beach, SCNorthchase, NCHampstead, NC
Shallotte, NCSneads Ferry, NCKings Grant, NCCarolina Beach, NCPiney Green, NC
Silver Lake, NCSwansboro, NCMurraysville, NCSkippers Corner, NCHalf Moon, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Winter Park & Piney WoodsPine Valley WestCollege Acres
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & Mc Clelland EstatesHanover HeightsDry Pond, Greenfield & Lake Forest
Devon ParkDowntown Wilmington

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community College
University of North Carolina Wilmington
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity