2808 Bloomfield Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry stainless steel walk in closets gym pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool media room

Beautiful Bellingham Park Condo community. This lovely unit is located on the 3rd floor and gets great natural light with a open floor plan. A large dining room greets you once you walk in, Kitchen with Corina counter top, stainless sink, double door refrigerator and glass top stove. Living room that is open to a small sunroom or office area. Nice size guest room with use of the full hall bath. Large master bedroom with laundry closet with washer and dryer, walk in closet, private bathroom with double vanity sink, shower tub combo. Bellingham Park has wonderful amenities, club house with pool, gym and movie theater. W/S/T included!



All showings are put on hold for a temporary period for COVID-19. To be added to a showing request list Please go to www.dianneperryco.com click rentals tab, click the home you like, click view details, click contact us tab and complete the request or ask any questions you might have. We will reach out to you. Thank you for your cooperation Dianne Perry & Co



For homes with Rently boxes for showings safety tip, don’t touch your face in showings, where a mask, wash or sanitize your hands after you put the key back in the box and exit the home. If another person is viewing the home when you arrive please wait to go in after they leave.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available 6/15/20

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.