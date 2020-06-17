All apartments in Wake Forest
Last updated October 12 2019 at 7:22 AM

413 Hammond Oak Lane

413 Hammond Oak Lane · (919) 906-3419
Location

413 Hammond Oak Lane, Wake Forest, NC 27587

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1788 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom townhome in heart of Heritage. Cozy family room with vaulted ceiling, gas fireplace and lots of natural light. Kitchen w/ brand new refrigerator, granite countertops and gas range. Separate dining room and breakfast nook. Many windows for natural light. Master suite with walk in closet. Enjoy covered front porch and patio in rear that backs up to wooded view. Arched doorways, crown molding and 2 car garage. Great location, convenient to shopping, HWY 98, US 1. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 Hammond Oak Lane have any available units?
413 Hammond Oak Lane has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 413 Hammond Oak Lane have?
Some of 413 Hammond Oak Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 413 Hammond Oak Lane currently offering any rent specials?
413 Hammond Oak Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 Hammond Oak Lane pet-friendly?
No, 413 Hammond Oak Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wake Forest.
Does 413 Hammond Oak Lane offer parking?
Yes, 413 Hammond Oak Lane does offer parking.
Does 413 Hammond Oak Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 413 Hammond Oak Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 Hammond Oak Lane have a pool?
No, 413 Hammond Oak Lane does not have a pool.
Does 413 Hammond Oak Lane have accessible units?
No, 413 Hammond Oak Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 413 Hammond Oak Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 413 Hammond Oak Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 413 Hammond Oak Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 413 Hammond Oak Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
