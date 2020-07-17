6833 Landingham Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Available for Move In after July 16, 2020! Gorgeous 3 bed 2.5 bath home nestled on 4.6 acres in the private community of Landingham in Willow Spring, NC. With over 2400+ sq feet, this home features gleaming hardwood flooring and premium carpet on the second floor. 1st floor office plus formal dining room! Granite counter-tops in the over-sized kitchen with ample cabinet space. Enjoy a cup of coffee in your screened in porch overlooking the massive wooded backyard. Enjoy the warmth of the propane gas fireplace! 2nd floor features 3 bedrooms PLUS Bonus room with a walk in closet! 2 car garage with built in garage sink. Washer and Dryer is not Included. Need additional space for storage... almost 500 sq feet of storage in the walk up attic. Grill out on your deck and store lawn equipment in the 12X12 detached storage shed. Pet friendly up to 2 pets subject to pet fees. Private well and septic means No water bill! Listing proudly presented by The Abshure Realty Group, an Equal Housing Opportunity provider. Please contact David Michel Jr. for details.

Landingham is a charming neighborhood featuring detached homes on lots exceeding 1+ acres. This results in a wooded community with privacy between neighbors.