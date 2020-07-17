All apartments in Wake County
Find more places like 6833 Landingham Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wake County, NC
/
6833 Landingham Drive
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:04 AM

6833 Landingham Drive

6833 Landingham Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6833 Landingham Drive, Wake County, NC 27592

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Available for Move In after July 16, 2020! Gorgeous 3 bed 2.5 bath home nestled on 4.6 acres in the private community of Landingham in Willow Spring, NC. With over 2400+ sq feet, this home features gleaming hardwood flooring and premium carpet on the second floor. 1st floor office plus formal dining room! Granite counter-tops in the over-sized kitchen with ample cabinet space. Enjoy a cup of coffee in your screened in porch overlooking the massive wooded backyard. Enjoy the warmth of the propane gas fireplace! 2nd floor features 3 bedrooms PLUS Bonus room with a walk in closet! 2 car garage with built in garage sink. Washer and Dryer is not Included. Need additional space for storage... almost 500 sq feet of storage in the walk up attic. Grill out on your deck and store lawn equipment in the 12X12 detached storage shed. Pet friendly up to 2 pets subject to pet fees. Private well and septic means No water bill! Listing proudly presented by The Abshure Realty Group, an Equal Housing Opportunity provider. Please contact David Michel Jr. for details.
Landingham is a charming neighborhood featuring detached homes on lots exceeding 1+ acres. This results in a wooded community with privacy between neighbors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6833 Landingham Drive have any available units?
6833 Landingham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wake County, NC.
What amenities does 6833 Landingham Drive have?
Some of 6833 Landingham Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6833 Landingham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6833 Landingham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6833 Landingham Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6833 Landingham Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6833 Landingham Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6833 Landingham Drive offers parking.
Does 6833 Landingham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6833 Landingham Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6833 Landingham Drive have a pool?
No, 6833 Landingham Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6833 Landingham Drive have accessible units?
No, 6833 Landingham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6833 Landingham Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6833 Landingham Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6833 Landingham Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6833 Landingham Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Lake Pine
600 Park Summit Blvd
Apex, NC 27523
Hunting Ridge
1019 Fox Hunt Ln
Raleigh, NC 27615
The Franklin at Crossroads
6010 Attleboro Dr
Raleigh, NC 27606
Woodcreek Apartments
100 Stephanie Dr
Cary, NC 27511
Level at 401
5721 Goodstone Drive
Raleigh, NC 27616
Lake Cameron
1000 Cameron Woods Drive
Apex, NC 27523
Cary Pines
1331 Wicklow Ct
Cary, NC 27511
Madison Hunters Glen
100 Hunt Club Ln
Raleigh, NC 27606

Similar Pages

Orange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NC
Holly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCRocky Mount, NCKnightdale, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCRolesville, NCWendell, NCZebulon, NCHillsborough, NCLillington, NC
Sanford, NCDunn, NCOxford, NCWilson, NCNashville, NCSpring Lake, NCGraham, NCCarthage, NCSouthern Pines, NCPinehurst, NCRockfish, NCHope Mills, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State UniversityMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill