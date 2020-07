Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous End Unit Luxury townhome with 2 car garage in Cary's highly sought schools District. East Facing. Walking distance to Davis Dr schools. Hardwoods throughout first floor. The Kitchen with upgraded granite and SS appliances, and Bar and backsplash, Huge master suite with His and Her closet and ceiling fan, master bath with huge bath-tub and Separate shower. Porch in the back . Minutes to RTP and Shopping,Dining & Park West 14 Cinema.